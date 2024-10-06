Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

The third day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup saw Australia thrash Sri Lanka by six wickets, and a spin-heavy England beating Bangladesh on a slow Sharjah surface on Saturday, October 5

australia-vs-sri-lanka-women-t20-world-cup-2024-x
Australia celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka in the ICC women's T20 World Cup Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

The third day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup saw Australia thrash Sri Lanka by six wickets, and a spin-heavy England beating Bangladesh on a slow Sharjah surface on Saturday, October 5. (More Cricket News)

Talking about the first game, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first on a decent looking deck with the sun out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

The Australian bowlers started off on a brilliant note, piling on the pressure and picking wickets at regular intervals to push the Asian side on the back foot. 

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva tried to consolidate but just were not good enough on the day as they were restricted to just 93 in 20 overs, with Megan Schutt picking up three. 

The ever-reliant Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 43 got the job done for Australia despite a few hiccups along the way as they got the runs in 14.2 overs, with six wickets still in the kitty. 

Coming to the second clash of the evening, England opted to bat first under the lights with a spin heavy bowling arsenal.

The openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge got them off to a very good start, stitching up a 48-run partnership. 

However, Bangladesh fought back to keep England under 120, with Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni all picking two wickets apiece.

Coming to the chase, each of England’s bowlers except Sophie Ecclestone were among the wickets as they helped the side take the two points, winning the fixture by 21 runs, holding Bangladesh to 97/7 in their 20 overs. 

Check out all the action and highlights from ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, HERE.

Womens-T20-World-Cup-2024-Points-Table
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Photo: Outlook India
info_icon

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  4. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads, Venues, Fixtures And More
Football News
  1. Everton 0-0 Newcastle, Premier League: I Back Myself On Penalties, Says Spot-Kick Hero Pickford
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga: Complacency Key In Disappointing Draw, Says Alonso
  3. Inter Milan 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Thuram Hat-trick Keeps Champions Within Reach Of Top Spot
  4. Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Valverde, Vinicius Stunners Down High-Flying Visitors
  5. AC Milan Vs Fiorentina, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Has No Intention Of Changing Winning Formula
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Beyond The Kashmir Files: A Cinematic Lens Distorting Historical Truth
  2. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  3. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  4. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  5. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  2. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  3. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  4. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  5. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
World News
  1. Congo Begins Mpox Vaccination Drives To Slow Down Outbreak
  2. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  3. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable' After Israeli Strikes In Beirut; Gaza's Al-Aqsa Mosque Bombed
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'