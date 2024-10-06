Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

The third day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup saw Australia thrash Sri Lanka by six wickets, and a spin-heavy England beating Bangladesh on a slow Sharjah surface on Saturday, October 5. (More Cricket News)
Talking about the first game, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first on a decent looking deck with the sun out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The Australian bowlers started off on a brilliant note, piling on the pressure and picking wickets at regular intervals to push the Asian side on the back foot.
Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva tried to consolidate but just were not good enough on the day as they were restricted to just 93 in 20 overs, with Megan Schutt picking up three.
The ever-reliant Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 43 got the job done for Australia despite a few hiccups along the way as they got the runs in 14.2 overs, with six wickets still in the kitty.
Coming to the second clash of the evening, England opted to bat first under the lights with a spin heavy bowling arsenal.
The openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge got them off to a very good start, stitching up a 48-run partnership.
However, Bangladesh fought back to keep England under 120, with Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni all picking two wickets apiece.
Coming to the chase, each of England’s bowlers except Sophie Ecclestone were among the wickets as they helped the side take the two points, winning the fixture by 21 runs, holding Bangladesh to 97/7 in their 20 overs.
All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.