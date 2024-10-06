IND Vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, And Key Figures

India will battle it out against Pakistan in the seventh match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, October 6. (More Cricket News)
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be hopeful of turning the tide after their disastrous showing against New Zealand, where they were handed a 58-run defeat.
They will be seeking a stronger batting display against a super confident Pakistan side, who come into the high-stakes encounter after their victory over Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener.
India Vs Pakistan: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
Matches Played - 15
India Won - 12
Pakistan Won - 3
Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2024)
India Vs Pakistan Head-To-Head Record In T20 World Cups
Matches Played - 7
India Won - 5
Pakistan Won - 2
Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2023)
India Vs Pakistan: Most Runs In T20Is
India’s Mithali Raj leads the run-scoring charts with 315 runs in ten matches, while Bishmah Maroof of Pakistan is second, having accumulated 248 runs in 14 matches.
Smriti Mandhana is third on the list with 232 runs in nine games, at an average of 29, with a strike rate of over 107.
India Vs Pakistan: Most Wickets In T20Is
India's Ekta Bisht leads the wicket-taking charts with ten wickets in just five T20 internationals, while Nida Dar and Sana Mir are second and third respectively, with ten and nine wickets.
Bisht is first with an economy of 4.35, while Dar has an economy of 5.59.
India Vs Pakistan: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.