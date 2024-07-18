India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record

India women begin their Asia Cup title defence with a group match against Pakistan at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday (July 19 2024). IND-W vs PAK-W cricket match starts 7:00pm IST. (Live Streaming | Full Coverage | Preview)
Following their 1-1 series draw against South Africa at home, India are looking to reinforce their domination in the continental tournament, which they have won seven times in eight editions. And a big opening day win against their bitter rivals would give Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. the necessary impetus.
For the fifth successive iteration, the Asian Cricket Council has decided to use the T20 International format to crown the continental champions.
Launched two decades ago, the Women's Asia Cup used One-Day International (50 overs) from 2004 to 2008 -- spanning four editions, all won by India (beating Sri Lanka in each final).
Those wins were followed by back-to-back T20 (20 overs) titles in 2012 and 2016, beating Pakistan in both finals. That tournament-winning streak was ended by Bangladesh in 2018.
India, however, reclaimed the honour in the subsequent edition, beating Sri Lanka in the final.With that here's all you need to know about the India women vs Pakistan women Asia Cup T20 2024 match.
India Women Vs Pakistan Women Head-to-head
India women and Pakistan women met for the first time in the shortest format of the game during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup (2009; Taunton, England). India won that match by 15 runs. They have since met another 13 times with India leading the head-to-head record 11-3. In their last meeting, another World Cup match (2023; Cape Town, South Africa), India won by seven wickets.
Two of Pakistan's wins were by the finest of margins -- by one run during the 2012 T20 World Cup (Galle, Sri Lanka) and by two runs in a rain-affected 2016 T20 World Cup match in Delhi which is still the only IND-W vs PAK-W match played in one of the two countries.
Pakistan's third win, by 13 runs, came at the last edition of the Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. This was also their first win against India in the Asia Cup, in six attempts.