Cricket

IND Vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 2 Preview: Dominant India Begin Title Defence Against Pakistan

India are the most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup T20 with 17 wins in 20 matches. They beat Bangladesh in the final of the last edition in 2022

India vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2024 X BCCI Women.
India National Women's Cricket team. Photo: BCCI Women
info_icon

The Women's Asia Cup is set for a blockbuster start when defending champions India take on arch-foes Pakistan in a prime-time clash at the at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka on Friday, with the eight competing teams hoping to firm up their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Harmanpreet Kaur's India are the team to beat going into this iteration of the Asia Cup, having won the competition three out of four times in the T20 version and each of the four times in 50-overs format.

Additionally, India are also the most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup T20 with 17 wins in 20 matches. They beat Bangladesh in the final of the last edition in 2022.

India's record against Pakistan has also been stellar in the shortest format with 11 wins against three defeats in 14 matches so far and Kaur's team will lean on it in addition to the rich form shown in recent outings to clinch the Group A clash here.

While India are coming off a 1-1 draw against South Africa earlier this month with the second of the three T20Is being washed out, Pakistan will be short on game-time as well as confidence since their last outing was in England in May when the hosts blanked them 3-0.

Smriti Mandhana's rich form with the bat will be India's greatest weapon at the top of the order but the biggest gain from recent all-format outings has been the way their bowling has shaped up, with pacers and spinners putting on a combined show.

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar's eight wickets across three outings against South Africa indicate her form but additionally, Radha Yadav's successful return to the mix of spinners has been encouraging. The spin attack also includes Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana and the sprightly Shreyanka Patil.

Even though Pakistan retained Nida Dar as skipper for the Asia Cup, the squad has undergone significant overhaul since the debacle in England.

Three players, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, who have not played any matches so far this year, were included with the uncapped Tasmia Rubab while six others were dropped.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana.

Pakistan: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

Match starts at 7pm (IST)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  2. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 2 Preview: Dominant India Begin Title Defence Against Pakistan
  4. UAE At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  2. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  3. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  4. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  5. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Security Forces Keep Tight Vigil Amid Increased Attacks In J&K's Doda
  2. 'Fresh Batch' Of JeM Terrorists Who 'Infiltrated 6 Months Ago' Linked To Jammu Attacks: Report
  3. Supreme Court Attains Full Strength As 2 Judges Take Oath
  4. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  5. Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Goa-Karnataka Route; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview, Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra
  2. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
  3. Cigarettes After Sex To Return To India With Three Shows In January 2025 - Check Out The Details Inside
  4. Jasmin Bhasin Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering Her 'Dil Se Dil Tak' Co-Star Sidharth Shukla: I Survived The Show Because Of Him
  5. Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Let Go Of His 'Deadpool' Salary To Get The Writers Back On Set
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Bangladesh Students Protest Against 'War Heroes' Quota in Govt Jobs | All You Need To Know
  2. Gaza War 'Most Documented Genocide'; China Calls For Ceasefire At UNSC | Latest On Israel-Hamas War
  3. China Mall Fire: Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Mall In Sichuan Province, 16 Dead
  4. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  5. US Cop Who Laughed After Indian Student's Death Fired
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations List, Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra Exclusive Interview, Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20; Rafael Nadal In Action
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op