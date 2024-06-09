India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Who Said What Ahead Of The Marquee Match?

When it's India vs Pakistan, it's not just a cricket match – it's an epic clash filled with drama, emotions, and action, where pride is on the line! This rivalry alone holds the importance of any tournament's final, including the ICC World Cups. With this year's T20 World Cup taking place in the USA, some said it is going to be a 'Super Bowl' experience today (June 9, Sunday) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
However, amidst all the buzz, everyone has their own opinions, their favorites, but as Rohit Sharma saya "If it's your day, you can win anything" so it all depends on whose day it is. Meanwhile, what the legends have said about this high-profile match, cannot be overlooked. So let's have a look at who said what about the India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match
Who Said What On The India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Rohit Sharma: 'Faced PAK before but T20 is unpredictable'
Ahead of the blockbuster clash, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma remians clueless of what the tricky pitch of New York brings. But he has something to say about how there is nothing new for India taking on Pakistan once again, as they have clashed against each other seven times in all ICC T20 World Cups. India have dominated the head to head record by winning five of the matches.
Sharma said, "Nothing changes. We have played them seven months back in the Asia Cup and (ODI) World Cup. But T20 is unpredictable. That's what T20 cricket is all about,” as quoted by PTI.
"Last World Cup, Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe but ended up playing the final. On your day anyone can beat anyone," he added.
Babar Azam: 'I am upset' after defeat to the USA
In a very unpredictable match, the United States secured Super Over victory over Pakistan in match 11 of the ongoing World Cup. And this one defeat of Pakistan is being widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. After the game, a reporter posed a question in that vein to Pak skipper Babar Azam, asking him if he would consider it an upset or whether USA outplayed their team in all departments.
Babar, apparently not comprehending the question clearly, replied, "Yes, we are. I am upset. We are not playing good in all three departments. We are better than that."
He added: "In the bowling, we are not taking wickets in the first six overs. In the middle overs, if your spinner is not taking wickets, it puts pressure on us. After 10 overs, we made a comeback but I think the way they finished the game in the Super over, credit to US."
Pakistan Coach Gary Kristen: 'have to forget loss to USA'
Team Pakistan's coach Gary Kristen,, who was at the helm of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup, said Babar Azam and Co is well motivated but the one thing that might hold them back is the dark memory of the loss at the hands of USA in the previous match. So they must forget about it ahead of the big game.
“It's a big game India (versus) Pakistan, there's no need for me to motivate the team anymore. They are well-motivated, they are focused for this game,” Kirsten told reporters in New York on match eve.
“We have to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward, that's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results (and they) take care of themselves,” Pakistan’s limited-overs coach added.
Chris Gayle: 'India in the driver's seat'
The Windies legend Chris Gayle easily picked India as the favourites for the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. He said, "Pakistan backs are up against the wall and coming off a loss like that straight into playing a team like India, who traditionally have the upper hand in these games, is a huge challenge," Gayle told ICC.
But Gayle said it would be naive to expect a cold contest between the cross-border rivals.
"India are in the driver's seat, definitely a more relaxed seat. But this is India versus Pakistan at a World Cup, so you can take nothing for granted," he added.
"As for Pakistan, they have no time to waste. They have to re-group for the biggest game of the tournament against India in New York City – that's just got even bigger," he said.
Fawad Alam: 'Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah can take the game away'
The Pakistan all-rounder Fawad Alam believes that what the batting maestro Virat Kohli and the boom Jasprit Bumrah creates is enough for India to take the match away from Pakistan.
Ahead of the marquee game Alam said, “Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will make an impact for India in the game because of their experience and also the quality of both of them. They can easily take the game away from Pakistan,” Alam told PTI videos in an interview.
“As a team, India is well-balanced, and it will be really hard to get past them.” Fawad Alam
Shahid Afridi: 'India vs Pakistan ... like Super Bowl' for Americans
Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi sees the India-Pakistan contest as an equivalent to the hugely popular 'Super Bowl' in the USA.
"For those Americans discovering the tournament, they should know that Pakistan's game against India is like our Super Bowl," Afridi, who is the T20 World Cup ambassador, told ICC.
Later he stated that he always loved playing matches against India. Regardless of the outcome, he always felt embraced and respected by Indian fans.
"I used to absolutely love playing India and I really believe it is the biggest rivalry in sport. When I played in those games, I got a lot of love and respect from the Indian fans and it means so much to both sides.