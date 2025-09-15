IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Ex-Pakistan Cricketers Criticise India, Accuse Of Playing Politics

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
  • IND beat PAK by 7 wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai

  • Former PAK cricketers were not happy with IND players' refusal of handshake

  • Suryakumar Yadav stated that its was conscious call to not shake hands with the Pakistan players

Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif have come down heavily on Indian cricket team players' refusal of handshake as they accused them of playing politics after the Asia Cup 2025 match.

Majority of the Indian cricket fans were of the opinion that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India should boycott the Pakistan match, but it went ahead as per schedule, however the players staged a protest via refusing handshake.

It started at the toss when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counter part Salman Ali Agha. The match was taking place only a few months after the deadly incident in Pahalgam.

India went on to win the match by seven wickets after which Suryakumar and Shivam Dube walked off the pitch after hitting the winning runs despite the Pakistan players waiting on the field.

The Indian players did not come out for a customary handshake post-game despite the opposition waiting to shake hands. In the post-match interview, IND skipper explained that it was a conscious call to not shake hands with the Pakistan players.

“Our government and BCCI, we were aligned. Together, we came here, we took a call and I feel we came here just to play the game. And we gave the proper reply. See how it is, I feel a few things in life are above sportsman spirit,” the Indian captain said.

Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif Criticize India For No Handshake

Ex-PAK players turned pundits Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif criticized the Indian players for not shaking hands with the Pakistan players.

“Match ko political na banao (Don’t bring politics into sports),” Shoaib Akhtar said on PTV Sports. “Hats off to India, well done. We are talking good things about you, but we can say things also. Show your grace, do the handshakes. Fights happen in every house, but that doesn’t mean you take it to the next level.”

Latif stated that India's refusal to shake hands will leave a 'blot'.

“Wars have happened before too, but we have always shaken hands. These things will remain a blot for a lifetime,” Latif was quoted in TimesofIndia.com.

“Your reservations in terms of war or the Pahalgam attack are legitimate. But when you come to the ground, play the sport the right way. If Pakistan is involved in the Pahalgam attack, then catch those who are responsible. ‘Jung hi kar lete, woh bhi nahi ki puri tarah se’ (India should have fought the war, but they didn’t even do that properly). India should have fought the war, they should not have backed out,” he added.

India, Pakistan could face each other once again in the Super 4s. It will be interesting to see as to what approach the Indian management take in that match.

Published At:
