India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Concedes Fourth-Highest Career Runs Against PAK

Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah conceded 34 runs in three overs in the powerplay as Pakistan scored 55 runs

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 where the match will be won or lost
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah in action. | Photo: AP Photo/Fatima Shbair
  • Bumrah struggled to find his rhythm as he gave away 34 runs in his 4 overs

  • The 31-year-old has lacked the cutting edge in this tournament so far

  • PAK ended up scoring 171/5 in 20 overs

Jasprit Bumrah looked off colour in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 fixture against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21 in Dubai The fast bowler went aplenty in the opening stages of the encounter, as the 31-year-old ended up conceding 45 runs in his four overs.

Sent in to bat by India, Pakistan started off well, with Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan giving their side a perfect start. Despite the fall of Zaman, PAK kept up the scoring rate.

Bumrah struggled to find his rhythm, giving away 34 runs - the most expensive spell in this format and the powerplay. He appeared to lack his usual bite and was unable to execute the yorkers, ones that he is quite revered for.

The 31-year-old has lacked the cutting edge in this tournament so far. Bumrah returned to the squad after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. He had missed the fifth and final Test as his workload was managed by the management citing injury fears.

Speaking of the game, Shivam Dube turned out to be an unlikely bowling hero as India bowlers were better at the back-10 after a listless front-10 even as Pakistan managed a competitive 171 for 5 in a Super 4s game of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Stylish right-handed opener Sahibzada Farhan headlined the Pakistan innings with an attractive 58 off 45 balls as Kuldeep Yadav's dropped catch off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling turned out to be costly.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
