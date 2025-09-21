India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Concedes Fourth-Highest Career Runs Against PAK

Bumrah struggled to find his rhythm as he gave away 34 runs in his 4 overs
The 31-year-old has lacked the cutting edge in this tournament so far
PAK ended up scoring 171/5 in 20 overs
Jasprit Bumrah looked off colour in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 fixture against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21 in Dubai The fast bowler went aplenty in the opening stages of the encounter, as the 31-year-old ended up conceding 45 runs in his four overs.
Sent in to bat by India, Pakistan started off well, with Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan giving their side a perfect start. Despite the fall of Zaman, PAK kept up the scoring rate.
Bumrah struggled to find his rhythm, giving away 34 runs - the most expensive spell in this format and the powerplay. He appeared to lack his usual bite and was unable to execute the yorkers, ones that he is quite revered for.
The 31-year-old has lacked the cutting edge in this tournament so far. Bumrah returned to the squad after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. He had missed the fifth and final Test as his workload was managed by the management citing injury fears.
Speaking of the game, Shivam Dube turned out to be an unlikely bowling hero as India bowlers were better at the back-10 after a listless front-10 even as Pakistan managed a competitive 171 for 5 in a Super 4s game of the Asia Cup on Sunday.
Stylish right-handed opener Sahibzada Farhan headlined the Pakistan innings with an attractive 58 off 45 balls as Kuldeep Yadav's dropped catch off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling turned out to be costly.