The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday in Dubai, UAE, has seen its pre-match build-up overshadowed by mounting off-field tensions.
The traditional captains' photo shoot was cancelled after the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, reportedly declined the photo shoot on the eve of the match.
This decision, following weeks of escalating friction between the two cricketing giants, has added another layer to the already tense build-up to the IND vs PAK final, a title showdown which took more than four decades to materialise.
The cancellation of the photo shoot not only breaks long-held pre-match traditions but also underlines the deepening rivalry that could influence team morale and performance in the high-stakes final.
India and Pakistan have already faced each other twice in the 17th edition of the continental showpiece, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champions emerging victorious in both encounters, by seven wickets in the group stage meeting and by six wickets in the Super Four clash.
In both games, Indian players refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and then Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the presentation ceremony after the first match.
The second encounter saw disciplinary action: Pakistan's Haris Rauf was fined for aggressive gestures, and Sahibzada Farhan received a warning for his celebration.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Match And Telecast Details
Tonight's India vs Pakistan final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will start at 8 PM IST (6:30 PM local), with the toss scheduled half an hour early. Captains are likely to avoid a handshake.
This marks the first India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup history, in 41 years, across 17 editions and formats.
The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final cricket match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network -- Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India And Pakistan Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.
Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.