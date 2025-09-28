India Vs Pakistan: After Handshake, Suryakumar Yadav Gives Pre-Final Photoshoot A Miss

This decision, following weeks of escalating friction between the two cricketing giants, has added another layer to the already tense build-up to the IND vs PAK final, a title showdown which took more than four decades to materialise

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistans captain Salman Agha, Indias captain Suryakumar Yadav, walk in ground in Asia Cup 2025
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, left, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, walks in ground in Asia Cup 2025 Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday in Dubai, UAE, has seen its pre-match build-up overshadowed by mounting off-field tensions.

The traditional captains' photo shoot was cancelled after the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, reportedly declined the photo shoot on the eve of the match.

This decision, following weeks of escalating friction between the two cricketing giants, has added another layer to the already tense build-up to the IND vs PAK final, a title showdown which took more than four decades to materialise.

The cancellation of the photo shoot not only breaks long-held pre-match traditions but also underlines the deepening rivalry that could influence team morale and performance in the high-stakes final.

India and Pakistan have already faced each other twice in the 17th edition of the continental showpiece, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champions emerging victorious in both encounters, by seven wickets in the group stage meeting and by six wickets in the Super Four clash.

In both games, Indian players refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and then Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the presentation ceremony after the first match.

The second encounter saw disciplinary action: Pakistan's Haris Rauf was fined for aggressive gestures, and Sahibzada Farhan received a warning for his celebration.

India's captain was also penalised for remarks referencing the Pahalgam attack.

Related Content
Related Content

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Match And Telecast Details

Tonight's India vs Pakistan final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will start at 8 PM IST (6:30 PM local), with the toss scheduled half an hour early. Captains are likely to avoid a handshake.

This marks the first India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup history, in 41 years, across 17 editions and formats.

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final cricket match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network -- Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India And Pakistan Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  4. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  5. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  4. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  5. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  3. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations