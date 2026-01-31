India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I Preview: Men In Blue Positive Finish To The Series After Losing In Visakhapatnam

India's Sanju Samson walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Sanju Samson walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi