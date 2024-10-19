Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

Team India will start day 4 on 231 for three in their second innings as they trail the Kiwis by 125 runs in the first Test on Saturday. On day three, Virat Kohli (70), who completed 9,000 Test runs during the course of his knock, got out to Glenn Phillips off the last ball of the day, edging him to Tom Blundell, leaving Sarfaraz (70) at the crease at close. The deficit at the end of an overcast day was a less intimidating 125. Kohli and Sarfaraz added 136 runs for the third wicket after skipper Rohit did the early running with a fluent 52.