India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

India's Sarfaraz Khan hits a boundary during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Matt Henry reacts after bowling a delivery to India's Sarfaraz Khan during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Rishabh Pant bats during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.