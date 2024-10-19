Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

Team India will start day 4 on 231 for three in their second innings as they trail the Kiwis by 125 runs in the first Test on Saturday. On day three, Virat Kohli (70), who completed 9,000 Test runs during the course of his knock, got out to Glenn Phillips off the last ball of the day, edging him to Tom Blundell, leaving Sarfaraz (70) at the crease at close. The deficit at the end of an overcast day was a less intimidating 125. Kohli and Sarfaraz added 136 runs for the third wicket after skipper Rohit did the early running with a fluent 52.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Sarfaraz Khan
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Sarfaraz Khan hits a boundary | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Sarfaraz Khan hits a boundary during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Matt Henry
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's Matt Henry reacts after bowling a delivery to India's Sarfaraz Khan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
New Zealand's Matt Henry reacts after bowling a delivery to India's Sarfaraz Khan during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 4 Photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's Rishabh Pant bats during the day four of the first test | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Rishabh Pant bats during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

