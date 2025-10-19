India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma Shines To Stop ENG-W At 288/8

Playing her 300th international game, Heather Knight's (109) sweeping prowess was on full display as she laced her 91-ball innings with 15 boundaries and a six to get her third ODI ton and highest-ever score in WODIs

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs England, Womens World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma Shines To Stop ENG-W At 288/8
India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma Shines To Stop ENG-W At 288/8 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

The ever-reliable Heather Knight stamped her authority with a splendid century before India, led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma, stormed back in sensational fashion to restrict England to 288 for 8 in their Women's World Cup match in Indore on Sunday.

Playing her 300th international game, Knight's (109) sweeping prowess was on full display as she laced her 91-ball innings with 15 boundaries and a six to get her third ODI ton and highest-ever score in WODIs.

For India, the dependable Deepti was the stand out bowler with captain Harmanpreet Kaur relying on her seasoned off-spinner whenever India were in search of a breakthrough. She ended with figures of 4/51, her best-ever in an ODI World Cup game.

India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Ironically, the skipper chose to hold back Deepti up until the 16th over. Deepti brought up her 150th scalp by bamboozling Tammy Beaumont (22) before accounting for half-centurion Amy Jones (56).

She also helped trigger a mini batting collapse at the fag end of the innings, getting rid of Emma Lamb (11) and Alice Capsey (2).

Former skipper Knight rotated strike brilliantly and stitched a 113-run stand off 106 deliveries with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) that did a lot of damage to India. The duo found boundaries with ease, setting England up for a solid total.

Related Content
Related Content

This was after openers Jones (56 off 68 balls) and Beaumont successfully navigated the first 10 overs for the first time this tournament, stitching a 77-run opening stand.

But once left-arm spinner Sree Charani (2/68) had Sciver-Brunt out against the run of play with Harmanpreet plucking the ball over her head with a well-timed leap, the England batting crumbled under pressure.

To add to their woes, Knight was run out thanks to Sneh Rana's accurate throw in the 45th over.

From there on India were all over England, whose middle order frailties were exposed once again as they lost 5 wickets in the last 10 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia: Big Guns Fail, No Kuldeep - Five Big Takeaways From 1st ODI

  2. IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Played 'Catch-Up' After Three Powerplay Wickets, Says Gill

  3. India Vs England Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Kaur, Mandhana Up The Ante | INDW 80/2 (16)

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  5. Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister

  2. Ladakh Administration Reimposes Prohibitory Orders in Leh and Kargil

  3. Trial Begins In Defamation Case Over Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On VD Savarkar

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Pakistan To Hold Talks With Afghanistan In Qatar

  4. Trump Says Russian Oil Import By India Has ‘More Or Less Stopped’

  5. 'Massive Job' Ahead; Gaza, A 'Wasteland,' Says UN Aid Chief

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike