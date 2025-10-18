India Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Indore Weather Forecast, Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

India Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Check out the pitch and weather conditions expected to prevail at Indore's Holkar Stadium for match 20 of the ongoing 50-over Women's World Cup

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs England, ICC Womens World Cup: Indore Weather Forecast, Holkar Stadium Pitch Report
The India women's cricket team celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have two points from four games

  • England need just one win to secure their semi-final spot

  • No rain predicted for most of day

India Women face a pivotal challenge on Sunday, October 19, as they take on England Women in Match 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. With two consecutive defeats, India finds itself under pressure to secure a win to stay in contention for a semifinal spot.

England Women, currently unbeaten and sitting third in the points table, have had a mixed bag of performances. While they have secured victories, their batting lineup has been inconsistent, with only Nat Sciver-Brunt delivering consistent performances. The team has struggled in the death overs and against spin bowling, areas that India could exploit.

However, they are only one win away to book their spot in the semifinals. So ther pressure will be relatively lesser on them. However, as we mentioned earlier, India can't afford a loss from here. They have to win this matchup in order to stay alive in the contest and don't depend on other teams' results.

India Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast

The weather in Indore on Sunday, October 19, 2025, is expected to be warm and mostly sunny, providing ideal conditions for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match between India Women and England Women at Holkar Stadium.

The day will begin with clear skies and temperatures around 66°F (19°C) at 6:00 AM, gradually warming up to a high of 86°F (30°C) by 2:00 PM. By match time at 3:00 PM, the temperature will be around 85°F (29°C), with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze. As the evening progresses, temperatures will cool down to 79°F (26°C) by 6:00 PM and 71°F (22°C) by 11:00 PM.

There is no significant chance of rain, ensuring a dry and comfortable environment for both players and spectators.

India Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The Holkar Stadium pitch is expected to favor the batters, offering a flat surface with some assistance for spinners as the game progresses. The toss could play a significant role, with chasing teams having an advantage. For those who don't know, India haven't won a single toss in this tournament so far and have batted first in all the four matche they've played. So they would like to win the toss and field first tomorrow.

India Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Squads

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

England Women: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
Tags

