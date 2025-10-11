Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt Hits Record Fifth WC Hundred To Lift ENG-W

Nat Sciver-Brunt held the England innings together with her run-a-ball 117, becoming the fifth batter to score a hundred in the 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Nat Sciver-Brunt record hundred Sri Lanka Vs England ICC Womens World Cup 2025 match 12
England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt hundred takes England to 253 for nine

  • Skipper registers a record fifth hundred in Women's World Cups

  • Scored two tons each in the last two World Cups

Nat Sciver-Brunt stood tall once again, stroking her 10th ODI hundred in match 12 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The England captain guided her team to a sizeable total of 253 for nine against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday (October 11).

Dropped on three by veteran Udeshika Prabodhani at midwicket, Sciver-Brunt made full use of the reprieve to anchor the innings with a majestic 117 off 117 balls. Her knock was studded with nine fours and two sixes.

She reached her 26th ODI fifty off 57 balls and later brought up her 10th century with a lofted six over extra cover off Sugandika Kumari. Her magnificent innings ended off the penultimate delivery of the innings, but not before Sciver-Brunt lifted England's total with a late flourish as 49 runs came in the final five overs with her at the crease.

The 33-year-old thus registered a record fifth hundred in Women's World Cups: no other player has got these many centuries in women's cricket's 50-over showpiece. She had scored two tons each in the last two World Cups.

Sciver-Brunt also became the fifth batter to score a hundred in the 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup, after Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Tazmin Brits (South Africa) and Beth Mooney (Australia).

Earlier, sent in to bat by the Lankans, England saw senior batters Tammy Beaumont (32 off 29 balls) and Heather Knight (29 off 47) lose their wickets after getting starts, even as Sciver-Brunt held one end with her solid batting.

Veteran left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera was the best bowler for Sri Lanka, returning fine figures of 3/33 in 10 overs.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
