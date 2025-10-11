Sri Lanka Vs England Toss Update, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: SL-W Fielding First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

Though there was no rain at the Premadasa Stadium in the minutes leading up to it, the toss was pushed back by 15 minutes, possibly due to a drizzle earlier. The toss took place at 2:45pm, with the first ball scheduled for 3:15pm

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Sri Lanka Vs England Toss Update, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup: SL-W Fielding First In Colombo
England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu watch the coin toss before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Photo: AP
  • Dewmi Vihanga replaces Achini Kulasuriya for Sri Lanka

  • England fielding an unchanged side

  • Rain cloud hangs over match

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in match 12 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday (October 11).

Dewmi Vihanga replaced Achini Kulasuriya in the Lankan playing XI, while England fielded an unchanged side.

Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Though there was no rain at the Premadasa Stadium in the minutes leading up to it, the toss was pushed back by 15 minutes, possibly due to a drizzle earlier. The toss took place at 2:45pm, with the first ball scheduled for 3:15pm, rain permitting.

Four-time champions England have registered consecutive wins against South Africa and Bangladesh, and are eyeing another strong performance tonight. But the Lankans, who have just one point from a washout so far, hold the advantage of home conditions.

The Khettarama stadium is known for its spin-friendly conditions and that could benefit the hosts. Also under the scanner is the weather, as a rain cloud hangs over the game.

Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.

