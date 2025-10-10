Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Sri Lanka and England face off in an interesting Women's World Cup 2025 league stage fixture on Saturday. Find out what to expect from the Colombo pitch and weather for match number 12

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 match India vs Sri Lanka_Nilakshi de Silva
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • SL-W take on ENG-W in match 12 of the ICC Women's ODI WC match

  • ENG-W beat BAN-W in their previous game

  • Colombo weather update

Chamarai Athapaththu's Sri Lanka is gearing up for a high-profile ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Nat Sciver-Brunt's resilient England side on Saturday, October 11 at the R. Premadasa Stadium. This fixture surely has the makings of a classic fixture as both the sides will be eager for a win.

Sri Lanka will be chasing their first victory at this edition's Women's World Cup, having lost their opening game against India, with their second game against Australia washed out completely due to rain. The Lankans only have a single point to their name, thanks to the abandoned fixture against the reigning champions.

If things have been tough for Sri Lanka currently, it is expected to become even tougher as they face runners-up from the last edition England, who have claimed statement victories in both of their opening matches.

The 4-time Women's World Champions first claimed a one-sided 10-wicket win over South Africa before a narrow 4-wicket win over Bangladesh, both in Guwahati. England are in top form and Sri Lanka are still finding out their best combination and that makes this fixture highly anticipating.

Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast

The weather in Colombo is expected to remain cloudy on the matchday as there are high chances of rain during the day along with thunderstorms in the evening. The temperature will range from a high of 30 degree to a low of 26 degree.

Sri Lanka vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The surface at the R. Premadasa stadium is expected to favour the batters, as it has always does but it will also assist the fast bowlers early on in the game.

Spinners might have a say in the Colombo pitch but in the last 10 matches - the win percentage has been 70% for the teams that have batted first. Therefore, it will be a good toss to win for both the captains.

Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Squads

Sri Lanka Women's Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani

England Women's Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Published At:
