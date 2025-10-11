Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Cloud Hangs Over Colombo

SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming
The match begins at 3pm IST, which is when the first ball will be bowled, and the toss is slated at 2:30pm, rain permitting. The Sri Lanka vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.
SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hey There!
Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us today. The ICC Women's World Cup heads into match 12, with Sri Lanka hosting England in a crucial encounter in Colombo. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.