Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Cloud Hangs Over Colombo

Sri Lanka Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI Cricket World Cup: The hosts' previous game against Australia was washed out in Colombo. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 12 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be played between Sri Lanka and England at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday (October 11). Four-time champions England have notched up back-to-back wins against South Africa and Bangladesh, and would seek another strong performance tonight. But the Lankans, who have just one point from a washout so far, hold the advantage of home conditions. The Khettarama is known for its spin-friendly conditions and that could benefit the hosts. Also under the scanner would be the weather, as a rain cloud hangs over the game. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the SL-W vs ENG-W match.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2025, 02:05:51 pm IST SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming The match begins at 3pm IST, which is when the first ball will be bowled, and the toss is slated at 2:30pm, rain permitting. The Sri Lanka vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

11 Oct 2025, 01:49:29 pm IST SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.