Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Cloud Hangs Over Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: The four-time champions are eyeing a hat-trick of wins, but it might not be easy against the spin-strong hosts. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the SL-W vs ENG-W match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka vs England Live Score, Todays Womens ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates
Sri Lanka Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI Cricket World Cup: The hosts' previous game against Australia was washed out in Colombo. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 12 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be played between Sri Lanka and England at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday (October 11). Four-time champions England have notched up back-to-back wins against South Africa and Bangladesh, and would seek another strong performance tonight. But the Lankans, who have just one point from a washout so far, hold the advantage of home conditions. The Khettarama is known for its spin-friendly conditions and that could benefit the hosts. Also under the scanner would be the weather, as a rain cloud hangs over the game. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the SL-W vs ENG-W match.
LIVE UPDATES

SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming

The match begins at 3pm IST, which is when the first ball will be bowled, and the toss is slated at 2:30pm, rain permitting. The Sri Lanka vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.

SL-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hey There!

Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us today. The ICC Women's World Cup heads into match 12, with Sri Lanka hosting England in a crucial encounter in Colombo. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Cloud Hangs Over Colombo

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  5. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Search: The Naina Murder Case Review | A Faithful Adaptation That Forgets What Made The Original Haunting

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps