Sri Lanka Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs ENG-W Match

Sri Lanka and England are all set to lock horns against each other in match number 12 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa stadium, Colombo. Both the teams have had different starts to this tournament with the Lankans still awaiting for their first victory while the Lioness have won both of their opening matches against South Africa and Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka began their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a crumbling 59-run defeat to the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur's India at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Chamari Athapaththu's side were largely affected by the poor performance of the bowlers, who conceded more than 5 runs per over each, with India posting a mammoth target of 270 to be chased within 47 overs in accordance with the DLS method.
In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 211 despite a decent start to their chase as they suffered a sudden middle-order collapse. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu was the team's highest scorer (43 off 47) while Nilakshi de Silva remained the 2nd highest scorer (35 off 29). Notably, none of the other batters were able to even touch the 30-run mark.
Sri Lanka's second match against Australia in Colombo was washed out and hence they had to settle down for a point. As for England, things cannot be any better as they have won both of their opening matches.
The Lioness, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, first handed a 10-wicket defeat to South Africa in Guwahati after bowling the Proteas out for just 69 runs within 21 overs.
In their second match, England were on the verge of a shocking defeat but they somehow survived and earned a 4-wicket victory over Bangladesh, thanks to Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 off 111 balls.
Sri Lanka surely have a mountain to climb if they are to beat England and earn those important 2 points. The Lioness have an overwhelming advantage over the Lankans, winning 18 out of the 20 W-ODIs played between the two nations.
Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details
When is the Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?
Sri Lanka will take on England in match number 12 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, 11 October 2025 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between Sri Lanka and England will live-streamed on JioHostar and Star Sports.
Sri Lanka Vs England Squads
Sri Lanka Women's Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani
England Women's Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge