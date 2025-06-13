Cricket

India Vs England Test Rivalry: Five Greatest Matches

Here are five of the most iconic Test matches between India and England

Indian Team
India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
As India and England prepare to renew their storied rivalry in a five-match Test series starting June 20, it’s the perfect moment to revisit some of their most unforgettable encounters. From dramatic comebacks to dominant displays, the India–England Test ledger is filled with moments that shaped cricketing history.

1. Lord’s 2021 – India's Pace Attack Scripts Famous Win at the 'Home of Cricket'

In one of the most dramatic modern-day Test finishes, India defeated England by 151 runs at Lord’s on August 16, 2021, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. With just 60 overs to dismiss England in the fourth innings, India's fiery pace quartet delivered a masterclass.

After declaring at 298/8, thanks to crucial lower-order contributions, India set England a target of 272. The hosts crumbled under pressure, bowled out for just 120. Joe Root top-scored with 33, but it was Mohammad Siraj (4/32), Jasprit Bumrah (3/33), and Ishant Sharma (2/13) who sealed India’s third-ever win at Lord’s in style. Siraj fittingly ended the match by castling James Anderson, sparking jubilant celebrations.

2. Chennai 2008 – Tendulkar’s Tribute Turns Tragedy Into Triumph

Just weeks after the devastating 26/11 Mumbai attacks, cricket returned with an emotional Test in Chennai in December 2008. England dominated for most of the match, setting India a daunting target of 387.

But what followed was one of the most spirited fourth-innings chases in Test history. Sachin Tendulkar led the way with an unbeaten 103, supported by Sehwag’s blistering start and Yuvraj Singh’s steady hand. India chased down the target with six wickets in hand—Tendulkar dedicating the win and his century to the victims of the Mumbai attacks.

3. Bombay 1981 – Kapil Dev’s Heroics Spark A Low-Scoring Epic

The 1981 Test in Bombay (now Mumbai) was a bowler’s paradise. India posted modest totals of 179 and 227, but their bowlers turned the match on its head. England were dismissed for 166 and then 102, handing India a memorable victory.

Kapil Dev was the architect of the win, with match figures of 6 wickets that earned him the Player of the Match award. The game stood out not for flashy batting but for gritty bowling and classic subcontinental tenacity.

4. Mumbai 2012 – England Dominate Despite Pujara’s Masterclass

In the opening Test of England’s 2012 tour of India, Cheteshwar Pujara’s 135 helped India post 327 in the first innings. But England hit back with commanding centuries from Alastair Cook (122) and Kevin Pietersen (186), seizing control of the match.

India collapsed for just 142 in their second innings, leaving England with an easy chase and a comprehensive win. The match was a turning point in the series, showing England’s ability to succeed in subcontinental conditions.

5. Nottingham 2007 – Zaheer’s Swing and India’s Balanced Batting Seal the Win

In the second Test at Trent Bridge in 2007, India took control early by bowling England out for 198, with Zaheer Khan leading the way with four wickets. India's reply was emphatic: half-centuries from Dinesh Karthik, Tendulkar, Ganguly, Jaffer, and Laxman gave them a commanding lead.

Although Michael Vaughan fought hard with 124 in the second innings, India needed just 73 to win. They chased it comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Zaheer's skill with the old ball became one of the talking points of the summer.

From legendary chases to fierce fast-bowling duels, these five Tests capture the enduring magic of the India-England rivalry. With another chapter set to unfold from June 20, fans can expect more unforgettable moments from two of cricket’s greatest competitors.

