India Vs England 5th Test Day 1: IND Lose Openers On Green Top Before Reaching 72/2 At Lunch

India Vs England 5th Test Day 1 Session 1 Report: On the greenest pitch of the series, the ball expectedly did seam around but it was not swinging profusely

Sai Sudharsan, and India captain Shubman Gill celebrate a for during the first day of the fifth Test
Sai Sudharsan, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill celebrate a for during the first day of the fifth Test Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth
India lost their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul on a green top but did well to reach 72 for two at lunch on day one of the series-deciding fifth Test against England in London on Thursday.

India made four changes to their playing eleven, bringing in a fit-again Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel for Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Shardul Thakur and the injured Rishabh Pant.

England too made four changes but they had announced it on Wednesday with injured captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer unavailable for selection.

On the greenest pitch of the series, the ball expectedly did seam around but it was not swinging profusely.

Playing his first game of the series, Gus Atkinson struck in his second over by having Jaiswal (2) trapped in front. The on-field umpire did not give it out but England reviewed successfully with the incoming ball going on to hit the stumps.

The other pacers Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton struggled for control. Tongue conceded 12 runs in his opening over including 10 via two wides on either side of the stumps.

India reached 36 for one in the first hour of play.

Rahul (14 off 40), who has been India's most solid batter over the course of the series, was the second wicket to fall. A short ball from Chris Woakes did not do much but Rahul went for the cut when it was too close to his body, eventually playing on to his stumps.

Number three Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill then batted till lunch which was taken early due to a sudden downpour at The Oval after the sun played hide and seek.

Sai collected two fours down the ground off Tongue and Woakes respectively.

India's leading run getter Gill punched Overton through the cover before using the short arm pull off the pacer for boundaries on either side of the wicket.

