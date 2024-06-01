Weather Forecast
It is expected to be a nice sunny outing in New York today with the temperature around 25 C during the match time. As per local time the match begins at 10:30 AM, 8:00pm IST.
As per the weather forecast, there is no chance of rain in New York today. Humidity during the match time will be around 30%.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
IND Vs BAN Warm-Up Match Live Updates June 1, 2024
India, the inaugural champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, kickstart their 2024 campaign with a warm-up game against Bangladesh at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1. This is the sole warm-up fixture of the Rohit & Co in blues before the league-stage matches start. Follow IND vs BAN live cricket scores and updates here