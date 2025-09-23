India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

Litton Das, Bangladesh’s captain and wicketkeeper-batter, has shown moments of brilliance with the bat, though his consistency under spin remains a question. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, is having an excellent Asia Cup, he’s among the top wicket-takers with nine scalps, impressive economy, and is looking dangerous especially on surfaces that assist spin. If Kuldeep can extract turn and bounce, Litton will have to be lucid in using his feet and picking the length early for Bangladesh to stay in contention.