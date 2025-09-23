India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

India face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4 at Dubai International Stadium
Key player battles to watch include batting depth, strike bowlers, and handling the Dubai pitch
India and Bangladesh both have won their first Super Four match
India and Bangladesh are set to clash against each other in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4 in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. After a dominant win over Pakistan in their last Super Four match, anchored by a brilliant opening stand between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, and backed by Shivam Dube’s timely breakthroughs, they’ll be aiming to keep their momentum going.
Their batting has been aggressive, their bowling tight, and they look like a team peaking at exactly the right time. This India vs Bangladesh preview shows how this clash will secure the winner's place in the final.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, have been scrapping well. They opened their Super Four campaign by edging past Sri Lanka in a last-over thriller. Their depth in batting and variety in bowling give them a chance, but against India’s current form, they’ll need near-flawless execution.
This match has a lot riding on it, not just the points but also pride and momentum. For India, it’s about solidifying their place in the final and maintaining dominance.
For Bangladesh, it’s an opportunity to upset the balance, prove their consistency, and keep their tournament hopes strong.
The IND vs BAN live streaming for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Key Player Battles
Abhishek Sharma Vs Taskin Ahmed
Abhishek Sharma is on a red-hot streak in this Asia Cup. He’s already piled up 173 runs in four matches, smashing a blistering 74 off just 39 balls against Pakistan and doing so at a strike rate north of 200. Taskin Ahmed, for his part, brings experience and pace, his ability to swing the new ball and use the short-ball could test Sharma early. If Taskin can get a breakthrough against Sharma, it could upset India’s opening momentum.
Suryakumar Yadav Vs Mustafizur Rahman
Suryakumar Yadav has been leading India with aggression in this tournament, thriving in pressure situations. Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh’s death-overs specialist, has terrorised batters with his cutters and variations, especially when the batters try to go over the fence. If Mustafizur can keep Suryakumar quiet in the final overs, it could dent India’s ability to accelerate. But given Suryakumar’s form, it’s going to be a gripping duel.
Litton Das Vs Kuldeep Yadav
Litton Das, Bangladesh’s captain and wicketkeeper-batter, has shown moments of brilliance with the bat, though his consistency under spin remains a question. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, is having an excellent Asia Cup, he’s among the top wicket-takers with nine scalps, impressive economy, and is looking dangerous especially on surfaces that assist spin. If Kuldeep can extract turn and bounce, Litton will have to be lucid in using his feet and picking the length early for Bangladesh to stay in contention.
IND Vs BAN: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim