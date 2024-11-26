India Vs Australia: Pat Cummins Still Confident Despite Heavily Losing First Test

Pat Cummins says Australia are still confident they can win the Border Gavaskar Trophy despite slumping to a 295-run defeat to India in the first Test. (More Cricket News)
The hosts started day four needing 522 runs after slipping to 12-3 at the start of their second innings but could only reach 238 as India's attack made quick work of things in Perth.
Australia have won just one Test series when losing the opener (home and away) since 1970. They have lost 24 series and drawn five, though three of those five draws were two-match series.
Despite a poor start to their five-match series, Cummins insisted it was unlikely Australia would make any rash decisions ahead of the second Test.
"I am not a selector, but I would be very surprised if we made any big changes," he told ABC Sports.
"Really confident these are the best of 11 guys coming into this week. This week didn't go our way, but I'm still confident that's the case.
"We challenge each other. We will stick firm, so this week doesn't change that.
"We were clearly well off the mark. There is a lot to work on. So, the most important thing is, there's four Test matches next to come.
"What's the next move? How do we make sure that we don't be in this position again?"
India had racked up just 150 runs during their first innings, but a strong bowling performance against Australia steadied the ship before centuries from Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal put them out of sight.
The tourists claimed their biggest Test win (by runs) in Australia on Monday, while it was also their third-biggest away Test victory in history.
Captain Jasprit Bumrah, who took his 40th wicket on Australian soil as he finished with bowling figures of 8-72, was pleased with the faith India showed after their early setback.
"We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded after that, I'm really very proud of the team," Bumrah said.
"I played here in 2018, so I remember that when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then becomes quicker and quicker. So, I was relying on that experience. Obviously, this wicket was a little less spicy than the last one that I played here, but we were really well prepared.
"So I was just telling everyone to have faith in their process and ability, because over here at this moment you have an opportunity to do something special. So, on a given day, experience does matter, but if you have faith in your ability, you can do something special."