IND Vs AUS: What Captains Bumrah, Cummins Said After India's Thumping Win In Perth Test

Jasprit Bumrah talking to Adam Gilchrist after the first Test. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India gained one of their most remarkable Test victories of all time as they defeated Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by a massive 295-run margin. (Day 4 Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

After getting bowled out for a paltry 150 in the first innings, India made a comeback for the ages led by Jasprit Bumrah to bundle Australia up for just 104. Indian batting then build on a 46-run lead with Yashasvi Jaiswal showing the way with a staggering 167. Virat Kohli too scored an unbeaten century and India declared their innings at 487/6, giving Australia an improbable target of 534. The Aussies crumbled under pressure and India wrapped up the game by a margin of 295 runs, their biggest win Down Under against Australia.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah was elated with his teams and his own performance while his Australian counterpart backed his side to bounce back strongly. Here is everything that the two captains said after the completion of the opening Test of the five-match series.

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah collects the ball as he prepares to bowl on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. - AP Photo/Trevor Collens
Jasprit Bumrah (India)

After the win

"Very happy with the beginning. Were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded after that - very proud."

India now lead the five-match series 1-0.

On reading the conditions

"Played here in 2018. I remember that when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then it gets quicker and quicker. Was relying on that experience. This wicket was a little less spicy than the last one."

India had played at Perth's Optus Stadium in their 2018-19 tour too but lost that match.

On the significance of the win

"This is a special win, first win as a captain, very happy with that. My son is also here, so I'll cherish it with my son and I'll remember this for a while. So, it's very special.

"He's very young now, but when he grows up, I have a lot of stories to tell him.

"He was young and he was in Perth and, you know, we won a very important match. He also came in the T20 World Cup. So, he doesn't know all this now, but when he grows up, I can tell him that. He was sitting in the stands when we won very important matches for India."

Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Usman Khawaja during the first India vs Australia Test in Perth. - AP/Trevor Collens
On tracks with pace and bounce

"I would never mind a wicket having bounce and seam in it. I love to bowl on such wickets as well because in India the wicket is a lot different. Over here, it's a different challenge with the Kookaburra ball.

"You get seam movement, you get bounce and everything is tested. The challenge comes when your accuracy and your patience gets tested. So, yeah, I'm very happy with the way the wicket was and I'll be more than happy if the wickets are like that."

Perth is regarded as arguably the pitch with most bounce and carry in the cricketing world and visiting teams usually find it difficult to adjust to the conditions.

On debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy

“When they made their debut, the biggest positive sign was that they were not nervous at all. It didn't feel like they were playing for the first time in Australia or it was their first match.

“If you are scared, then your fear will not go away. So, that is a very positive sign for me that they are not afraid and have a lot of desire to learn."

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were handed debuts in the match and both the new comers impressed for India. Reddy was India's highest scorer in the first innings and also contributed quick runs towards the end in the second dig. Rana took three important wickets in the first innings.

On Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting

“If I had to choose a man of the match, I would choose Jaiswal. I think this was his best Test knock so far because, you know, he has an attacking nature. But in that second innings, he left certain balls, he took his time and batted deep. That gives us a lot of confidence.

“He showed that he has patience as well and he's ready to adapt and change. That is a brilliant sign for Indian cricket that a batsman is able to adapt so early in his career."

On his debut Test in Australia, Jaiswal bounced back after a Duck in the first innings to rack up 167 runs in the second and take India to a match-winning total.

On his captaincy

Rishabh Pant loses his balance after hitting Pat Cummis for a six during the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. - AP/Trevor Collens
“Whenever the tough scenarios come, I look at myself to see how I can contribute, even when I'm not the captain. So, whenever tough scenarios are there, I look at answers — if I'm going to bowl at this moment, what can I do? I automatically want to put myself in tough scenarios

“I was trying to put myself in that tough scenario to make the job a little bit easier for the new guys coming in. Because, you know, it's not very easy in the first tour to take a lot of responsibility.

“So, I was trying to do that and very happy to be on the positive side."

On next match

“Adelaide might be totally different. It's a pink ball. So, yes, you can take the confidence from here. But, again, you have to start from zero. You have to build on this confidence.

“You have to take learnings from this game as well. So we're going to take it in our stride and, you know, put our best foot forward.”

The second Test between India and Australia begins December 6 in Adelaide. It will be a Day-Night Test played with pink ball.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

After the loss

"Fairly disappointing. We thought our prep leading into it was good. Everyone was firing. It's just one of those games.. not much went right. It is what it is. After a loss you want to get back on the horse pretty quickly. But we'll take a couple of days rest and get into Adelaide. We didn't give ourselves a chance - a few different facets. Late on Day 1, if we had got through that period, things would've been different on Day 2."

On Jasprit Bumrah

"I think they played really well... I think he (Jasprit Bumrah) bowled really well. He's one of the best in the world... We've got to come up with some ways to combat that. I thought particularly that day one, his spell, the spell of Indian guys made it really tricky for our team to navigate through. He bowled well."

On Marnus Labuschagne's poor form

"Marnus, along with quite a few guys in the team didn't have the week that we would have wanted. It's no secret how hard the batters, particularly Marn, works in the nets, and he's always trying to find those small marginal gains.

"So, this week, there'll be a lot of conversation with the coaches around, you know, maybe his approach and what he could be doing differently. we know he's a class player.

"So, yeah, this week will be about those conversations. As I say, get to Adelaide a little bit earlier, maybe do an extra day or two prep leading to that second Test. But he's done it before over here. He's got a very good pink ball record.

"So I always think it's, you know, looking back at past successes when you're at your best is always a pretty good way to get yourself back on track."

On divide within the team

"I don't know what Joshy (Hazlewood) said, but no, not at all (division). There's plenty of times where the batters have dragged us bowlers out of tight situations, and we've done the same. So it's a really tight unit. It's probably one of the tightest teams I've ever played with.

"We really enjoy playing cricket together. We've been through a lot over the last few years, the core group. So no problems there. Everyone gets along really well. So all good."

