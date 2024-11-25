India Vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah And Co On The Verge Of Massive Win In Perth

Jasprit Bumrah. Trevor Collens/AP

Welcome to the coverage of the fourth and possibly the last day of the first Test between India and Australia. India led by Jasprit Bumrah are on the verge of a big win in Perth. They remain just seven wickets away from what would be a massive win in the context of the five-match series. Australia need to either chase an improbable target of 534 or bat out two days with just seven wickets left. Both look impossible now and it is only a matter of time for India to wrap up the game. How early can India do that? We are here to tell you. Follow live scores and updates of the India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 right here.

LIVE UPDATES