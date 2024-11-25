IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Nathan McSweeney, second left, on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. AP Photo/Trevor Collens

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Nathan McSweeney, second left, on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. AP Photo/Trevor Collens