IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India are in a controlling position in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team is just seven wickets away from a famous win in Perth's Optus Stadium. (IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 4 Blog | Streaming)
The fourth day of the series opener may be the last day as Australia need to either chase down the 534-run target or bat for two days to draw this Test match. India need just seven more wickets to win the match.
Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck Australia thrice in the last half an hour of the day's play on Sunday to leave them struggling on 12/3. Bumrah dismissed Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne whereas Siraj got rid of Pat Cummins.
Now, with the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction also in the fray, Indian players would like to finish things early on Monday so that the fans can switch to watching the auction in the evening.
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 4 Weather Report
The weather in Perth on Monday morning is pleasant, with strong winds. Visibility is clear, and the air quality is excellent. The temperature is around 24 degrees Celsius, with a sunny but cooler morning. There should be no weather disruptions, allowing play on Day 4 to continue without any issues.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4
When to watch the India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 action?
The opening Test between India and Australia is set to be played at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 22 to 26. The match is scheduled to start at 07:50 AM IST on all days.
Which TV channels will live telecast the India Vs Australia, 1st Test match in India?
The 1st Test match between India and Australia will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free).
The live streaming of the 1st Test match between India and Australia will be available on the JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website in India.
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test - Playing XIs
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood