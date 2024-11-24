Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli bagged magnificent centuries to put India in a commanding position on day three of their first Test match against Australia in Perth. (More Sports News)
India declared in a dominant position of 487-6 after Jaiswal (161) built on their 172-0 at stumps on day two and former captain Kohli (100 not out) added quick runs with his first century in 16 months coming up during the final hour.
The tourists then wreaked havoc with the ball in five overs before stumps as captain Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney (zero) and Marnus Labuschagne (three) before nightwatchman Cummins (two) fell to Mohammed Siraj with the score at 12, as the hosts trail by 521 runs with seven wickets in hand.
Earlier in the Test, India had scored 150 batting first before bundling out Australia for 104 in the first innings.
Jaiswal resumed his innings at 90 on the third day and brought up his century in the first hour before KL Rahul departed for 77 after an opening-wicket partnership of 201.
The centurion fell as India's third wicket at 313-3 as Australia picked up three wickets in the space of eight runs, but Kohli reached his ton with help from Washington Sundar (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38 not out) as India asserted their dominance.
Data Debrief: Kohli surpasses Tendulkar
Kohli has now recorded seven hundreds in Test matches in Australia, and it's the most by an Indian, having surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's six centuries down under.
He is now also joint-second among non-Australians to hit the most tons in Australia alongside Wally Hammond, with only England’s Jack Hobbs (nine) ahead of him.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal and Rahul's opening 201-run stand was the highest first-wicket partnership by India in Tests played in Australia. It surpassed a previous high of 191 put on by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in 1986.