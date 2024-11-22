India are up against Australia in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Optus Stadium in Perth. The Rohit Sharma-less Indian team will be led by his deputy Jasprit Bumrah. (Match Blog | Streaming)
Pat Cummins and co. are ready to host the Indian side and will try to take advantage of their struggling top order to dominate on the first day of the Perth Test.
The weather in Perth is pleasant and the game is expected to start on time. Players have entered the field and doing their pre-match drills. The hosts Australia have not been able to win the last four BGTs.
Nathan McSweeney is expected to open the batting for Australia as the spot is vacant after talisman batter David Warner's retirement from the game. Indian side may also see a few debutants today.
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 1 Weather Report
The weather at Perth's Optus Stadium is pleasant, with clouds anticipated to appear during the second session. However, there is very little chance of rain on the opening day. The afternoon may be slightly breezy, but the weather is not expected to disrupt play.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1
When to watch the India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 action?
The opening Test between India and Australia is set to be played at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 22 to 26. The match is scheduled to start at 07:50 AM IST on all days.
Which TV channels will live telecast the India Vs Australia, 1st Test match in India?
The 1st Test match between India and Australia will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free).
The live streaming of the 1st Test match between India and Australia will be available on the JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website in India.
India Vs Australia, 1st Test - Full Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland