International

“Block Everything” Protests Disrupt Cities Across France With Marches, Blockades, and Clashes - In Photos

From Strasbourg to Marseille and Paris, thousands of protesters took to the streets under the banner of the “Bloquons Tout” (“Block Everything”) movement, bringing transport hubs and major roads to a standstill. Railway workers rallied inside Paris’s Gare de Lyon, while demonstrators in Marseille marched through the city center, confronting police who responded with tear gas and dispersal tactics. In the capital, groups blocked intersections and staged sit-ins, leading to arrests as officers checked identities and cleared roadways. Across several cities, barricades of burning waste and mass marches echoed a call that has spread quickly through unions and grassroots networks: to “block everything” in defiance of government policies. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest France Block Everything
France Block Everything Protest | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

A protester of the "Block Everything" movement displays a French national flag next to burning cabbage bins in Lille, northern France

2/13
France Block Everything Protest
Block Everything Protest France | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Riot police officers take position in front of a burning restaurant during the « Bloquons Tout » (Block Everything) protest movement in Paris, France.

3/13
France Block Everything Protest
Block Everything Protest | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Protesters of the "Block Everything" movement take cover from a spraying water canon in Lille, northern France.

4/13
France Protests
Protests In France | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

French police fire tear gas grenades on protesters during a gathering of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.

5/13
France Block Everything Protest
Protest France Block Everything | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Protesters march during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.

6/13
Protest France Block Everything
Protest France Block Everything | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Protesters of the "Block Everything" movement take cover of a water canon behind umbrellas in Lille, northern France.

7/13
France Block Everything Protest
Block Everything Protest | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

A protester holds a placard that reads,"remove Macron now!! stop!!" during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Lille, northern France. Banner in the background reads, "no cutbacks on our children's future."

8/13
Block Everything movement in Lille, northern France
France Protests | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

A protester holds a placard that reads "strike" during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Lille, northern France.

9/13
Block Everything Movement France
France Block Everything Movement | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Protesters march during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.

10/13
Protests In France
France Protests | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Protesters block a street during the "Bloquons Tout" (Block Everything) protest movement in Paris.

11/13
Block Everything Protest France
Block Everything Protest | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Protesters sit on the ground while being checked by police officers during the "Bloquons Tout" (Block Everything) protest movement in Paris.

12/13
Block Everything Protest
Block Everything Protest France | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

French police disperse protesters during a gathering of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.

13/13
France Protests
France Protests | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

French police walk through burning waste as they try to disperse protesters during a gathering of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters