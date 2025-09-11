A protester of the "Block Everything" movement displays a French national flag next to burning cabbage bins in Lille, northern France
Riot police officers take position in front of a burning restaurant during the « Bloquons Tout » (Block Everything) protest movement in Paris, France.
Protesters of the "Block Everything" movement take cover from a spraying water canon in Lille, northern France.
French police fire tear gas grenades on protesters during a gathering of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.
Protesters march during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.
Protesters of the "Block Everything" movement take cover of a water canon behind umbrellas in Lille, northern France.
A protester holds a placard that reads,"remove Macron now!! stop!!" during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Lille, northern France. Banner in the background reads, "no cutbacks on our children's future."
A protester holds a placard that reads "strike" during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Lille, northern France.
Protesters march during a rally of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.
Protesters block a street during the "Bloquons Tout" (Block Everything) protest movement in Paris.
Protesters sit on the ground while being checked by police officers during the "Bloquons Tout" (Block Everything) protest movement in Paris.
French police disperse protesters during a gathering of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.
French police walk through burning waste as they try to disperse protesters during a gathering of the "Block Everything" movement in Marseille, south of France.