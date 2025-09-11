International

“Block Everything” Protests Disrupt Cities Across France With Marches, Blockades, and Clashes - In Photos

From Strasbourg to Marseille and Paris, thousands of protesters took to the streets under the banner of the “Bloquons Tout” (“Block Everything”) movement, bringing transport hubs and major roads to a standstill. Railway workers rallied inside Paris’s Gare de Lyon, while demonstrators in Marseille marched through the city center, confronting police who responded with tear gas and dispersal tactics. In the capital, groups blocked intersections and staged sit-ins, leading to arrests as officers checked identities and cleared roadways. Across several cities, barricades of burning waste and mass marches echoed a call that has spread quickly through unions and grassroots networks: to “block everything” in defiance of government policies.