With the status quo regarding the Indian men's cricket team travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 still unclear, former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has opined that India should not visit Pakistan for the tournament. (More Cricket News)
As political tension between the neighbouring countries prevails, India did not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, due to which the tournament had to be held in a hybrid model co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
“Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it,” Kaneria said on Sports Tak. “The ICC will make their decision and most likely Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid model in Dubai.
“The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. I think BCCI is doing a great job. Whatever their decision is, other countries will also have to accept that. I think it will be a hybrid model,” Kaneria added.
However, Kaneria's former teammate Kamran Akmal had a differing view. The ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper told the Times of India: "When a team like Australia can visit Pakistan, why not India? The India-Pakistan bilateral series should happen. Both governments need to sit and talk. This will benefit cricket."
Akmal added: "Pehle aapne Asia Cup le liya, ab Champions Trophy ki baatein kar rahe hain. Kyun kar rahe hain aap aisa? (First you took away the Asia Cup from Pakistan, now talking about the Champions Trophy. Why are you doing this?)
"Pakistan has done a lot of hard work to bring cricket back to the country. If India invites Pakistan, our government will never stop us. They will say, 'Go and play.' The Indian government should do the same. Let's keep politics aside and play cricket."