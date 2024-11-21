Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Ready To Take Responsibility In Rohit Sharma's Absence

Bumrah knows it is for only one Test match and as much as he tried to portray that he wants to be in the present, there was no denying that he would want a leadership role in future

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
india vs australia 1st test jasprit and rohit X tanuj singh
India Test captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: X | Tanuj Singh
info_icon

Jasprit Bumrah has always loved responsibility and taking on tough jobs which is why he is relishing the prospect of leading India against fierce rivals Australia in a much-anticipated Test series opener in their backyard. (More Cricket News)

This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to skin the cat in his own way.

"I don't look at captaincy as a post but I have always loved responsibility," Bumrah said at a press conference ahead of the first Test.

"I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child. You want to do things and get thrown in tough scenarios, this adds a new challenge for me," India's pace spearhead said, summing up his feelings about leadership.

He knows it is for only one Test match and as much as he tried to portray that he wants to be in the present, there was no denying that he would want a leadership role in future.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (L) with Justin Langer. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Obviously, I won't be telling Rohit ki main kar leta hoon (I would do this) (laughs). He is our captain and he is doing a wonderful job and right now it's one game and you don't know what will happen tomorrow," Bumrah tried to put things on record.

"In the next game, things change and that's how cricket works. Right now, I am in the present. I have been given a responsibility. I did it once and enjoyed it thoroughly. I am thinking about how I can contribute to the best of my capacity. Future, I can't control it."

Bumrah also understands that it doesn't help if one is trying to ape someone else's leadership traits.

"You have to find your own way as you can't blindly copy anyone. Virat and Rohit have been very successful and have gotten results but my way is that I have always never followed a copybook plan.

"And even with my bowling you can see, I go with my instincts and that's how I have always played my cricket. I have a lot of faith in my guts and instincts," Bumrah said.

He believes that fast bowlers are "tactically smart" and do make good captains, and praised Pat Cummins for doing a "phenomenal job" with the Australian team. He also cited Kapil Dev's example.

Does bowler captains tend to over-bowl or under-bowl themselves?

"Well, I look at it in a different manner. I can manage myself the best when I am the captain. I know when I am fresh and I know when I need to push myself, and I know when I have to take extra responsibility," he put forth his case in a strong manner.

"I look at the advantages. I understand that the wicket is changing, you have to understand what field settings are good at the moment and obviously bowlers are more data-driven and research-oriented than batters and that's how the game is headed."

"There are more positives than negatives. Yes, there are challenges but you want to be tested and you want to face challenges."

Bumrah has always seen himself as a leader of the group, even when others have led the side.

"I am always wanting to add more when Rohit is there and when Virat was there. I tried to learn from them and when I became a senior player, and new guys started coming in, I started passing on information.

"That's how I look at it. It feels good and there is no greater honour than leading your country. I have always wanted to play this format, and very few players have played this format, and captains are even less, so I am very privileged and happy to be in this position."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Premier League: Slot Deserves Praise For Modest Approach To Liverpool Job, Says Mills
  2. Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Names Messi As The Greatest Of All Time
  3. Chelsea 3-0 Celtic, Women's Champions League: Bompastor Pleased With Rotated Side In WCL Win
  4. Fulham Vs Wolves, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  2. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
  3. Maharashtra And Jharkhand Exit Polls: Who Has The Edge?
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Know About The Key Constituencies
  5. 'Even Ajmal Kasab Was Given A Fair Trial': Supreme Court In Yasin Malik case
Entertainment News
  1. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  2. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  3. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  5. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  2. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  3. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
  4. Iceland: Volcano On Reykjanes Peninsula Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. West Asia Conflict: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again; 88 Killed In Fresh Israeli Attacks | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%