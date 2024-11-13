India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir held a press conference ahead of his side's departure to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (More Cricket News)
The former World Cup winning star called out former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and said to mind his own business and not to question the form of Virat Kohli.
However, 'Punter' has hit back Gambhir's comments and has said that he is not 'surprised' by calling him a prickly character.
Gambhir backed the likes of Kohli and Rohit Sharma when asked about the latter duos' form in Test cricket before flying Down Under and also questioned Ponting for his comments on the Indian batting icons.
"What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should think about Australian cricket. I don't have any concerns. They are incredibly tough men; they've achieved a lot for Indian cricket and are going to achieve a lot in future as well," Gambhir said during India's pre-departure press-conference in Mumbai on Monday.
In the New Zealand series at home, that lost 0-3, Rohit returned with figures of 91 runs and Kohli with 93 in their respective six innings.
Hitting back at Gambhir's comments, the former Aussie captain told 7News, "I was surprised to read the reaction but knowing the coach, Gautam Gambhir ... he’s quite a prickly character, so I’m not surprised it was him who said something back.”
"If you ask Virat, I’m sure Virat would be a little bit concerned that he hasn’t been able to make the same amount of hundreds as he has in previous years. In no way was it a dig at him. I actually followed it up by saying he’s played well in Australia and he’ll be keen to bounce back over here."
“So, it’s amazing how little things can get cut up, but he’s a class player and he’s played well in Australia in the past,” Punter added.
Meanwhile, India had their first training session at the WACA stadium in Perth on Tuesday, as they prepare to take on Australia in the 1st Test from November 22.
The five-match series is crucial for India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) after their recent whitewash at home to the BlackCaps.