Cricket

India Head Coach Hunt: Rahul Dravid To Quit After T20 World Cup, Confirms He Will Not Re-Apply

Gautam Gambhir is reportedly the front-runner to become the next India head coach, and the former opener has gone on record to say he would love to take up the role

AP
File photo of India head coach Rahul Dravid. Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid all the speculation around who India's next head coach will be, the present in-charge Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the T20 World Cup will indeed be his last assignment, and that he will not re-apply for the role. (Full T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)

Gautam Gambhir is reportedly the front-runner for the top job, and the former India opener has gone on record to say he would love to coach the team.

Gautam Gambhir has mentored KKR in the IPL 2024 and helped them win their third title. - Photo: X/ @GautamGambhir
Gambhir Finally Makes A Statement On IND Coach's Job - Here's What He Said

BY Jagdish Yadav

Ahead of India's campaign opener against Ireland in New York, Dravid told the media about his decision. "It is going to be the last one that I am in charge of," the 51-year-old said.

"Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply," he added.

When asked if the 2024 T20 World Cup will be more significant for him as it will be his final one as the coach, Dravid said: "Every tournament is important. Every game that I've coached for India has been very important for me. So for me this is no different just because it is going to be the last one that I'm in charge of."

Indian team had its first practice session on Wednesay - X/@ImRo45
T20 World Cup: India Coach Rahul Dravid Not Happy With 'Average' Facilities In New York - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He added, "I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do, and I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with."

The T20 World Cup will be Dravid's last chance to be part of a world champion Indian side (as player or coach). Nevertheless, the legendary cricketer felt the team has done well at the global events, overall. "To be very honest, I think we've actually played really well in these World Cup tournaments.

"In terms of our consistency, we've been very consistent. Making the semi-final in the first, in the T20 one in Australia [in 2022]. The World Test Championship is slightly different in terms of it's not one tournament, but it's a whole cycle, but playing extremely well in the cycle to get to the final there again [in 2023].

The 50-over World Cup where we had a great run and went into the final [in 2023]. In terms of our consistency, in terms of the quality of cricket that we have played in these big tournaments, I think we've been right up there with some of the best teams," Dravid said.

"We can't say that we've not played good cricket in these tournaments. Yes, we probably haven't been able to get across the line in that one knockout game. The [2023 ODI] final in Ahmedabad or the [WTC final] game at The Oval and then again at Adelaide in the T20 semi-final. So we just probably haven't been able to execute in that last phase," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Will Jagan Mohan Reddy Win A 2nd Term? Vote Counting Starts At 8 AM
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  3. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  4. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  5. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
  2. Singer Sonu Nigam Awarded Honorary Fellowship In UK
  3. Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere
  4. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Birthday Of Twin Boys; Newly-Wed Arti Singh Loves It
  5. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Smashes 28-Ball Fifty
  2. Germany 0-0 Ukraine: Euro 2024 Hosts Held In Stalemate
  3. England 3-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina, Friendly: Palmer Scores Debut Goal In Three Lions Win
  4. French Open: Djokovic Stretched To The Limit, But Overcomes Cerundolo To Enter QFs
  5. Afghanistan Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AFG Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  2. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  3. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  4. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  5. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results: Modi Govt 3.0 Or INDIA Bloc’s Debut? Counting Of Votes From 8 AM On Tuesday
  8. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG