India Announce Squad For Multi-Format South Africa Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has named three squads for the multi-format series against South Africa women starting from June 16. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy

PTI
Shreyanka Patil (L) with Harmanpreet Kaur (R) Photo: PTI
The ODI series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the one-off Test and three T20Is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The ODI series will also be a part of the 2022-25 Womens’ Championship. 

Jemimah Rodrigues will be available for all three formats of the game subject to her fitness as she missed the Bangladesh T20Is due to a back injury sustained during the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi Day Trophy but is at the National Cricket Academy undergoing rehab.

Pooja Vastrakar has also been conditionally included in the squad but the all-rounder just needs a fitness certificate. However, she played all the five T20Is against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Asha Shobana received her maiden ODI call-up, while Uma Chetty returned in Yastika Bhatia’s absence. The series will start with three ODIs, followed by an one-off Test and will conclude with three T20Is.

SA Women's Tour Of India Schedule

June 13: Warm-up match - South Africa Women vs Board President's XI, Bengaluru

June 16: 1st ODI, Bengaluru

June 19: 2nd ODI, Bengaluru

June 23: 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

June 28-July 1: Only Test, Chennai

July 5: 1st T20I, Chennai

July 7: 2nd T20I, Chennai

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

India’s one-off Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar *, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues *, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy
*Standby: Saika Ishaque

