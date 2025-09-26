India A Vs Australia A: KL Rahul Leads Way In Successful 413-run Chase With 176*

India A chased down 413 to win the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow
KL Rahul was the Player of the Match with his unbeaten 176. Sai Sudharsan too scored a century
India erased a 226-run first innings deficit to win the match and the series
In a comeback for ages, India A chased down a target of 413 successfully against Australia A on the fourth day of the second unofficial Test between the two sides at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. KL Rahul led India A's effort with a composed 176 not out while Sai Sudharsan also played a key role with a solid century.
After getting bowled out for 194 in the first innings, India A stared at a huge 226-run deficit as Australia A had plundered 420 in their first dig. India A bowlers then bowled out the Australians for just 185 to wrest the momentum back into the home side's favour.
However, despite the best efforts from the bowlers, India A still had to scored 413 runs to win the match. And they did just that.
Rahul emerged as the showstealer but the opener had to leave the game due to fitness issues on the third day. A fever forced Rahul to retire hurt. Sudharsan kept the chase going with a wonderful century of his own.
India A still needed 243 runs to win the match with eight wickets in hand at Stumps on Day 3.
Rahul came out to bat again on the fourth day and guided India to an improbable victory with his unbeaten 176. This is his first three-figure score at home since his 199 against England in 2016.
Sudharsan got out after his century but captain Dhruv Jurel held the other end to raise a fluent half-century. In the end, Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy took the team to the finish line as India A won the match by five wickets and the series 1-0.
The first unofficial Test between the two sides had ended in a draw.