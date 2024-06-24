India national women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana recorded another feat in her cap when she became the first Indian woman to score more runs in a bilateral ODI series. (More Cricket News)
Mandhana's 83-ball 90 in the third and final ODI against South Africa women saw her achieve 343 runs in three-match series that was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 23.
The southpaw had earlier registered back-to-back centuries in the first 2 ODI matches and had become the 1st Indian woman to do so. However, on Sunday, Mandhana fell short by 10 runs of becoming the second batter in the world to script three back-to-back tons in ODIs.
Her century in the 2nd ODI saw her equal Mithali Raj's feat of 7 centuries, the most by an Indian woman. Mandhana scored 343 runs in three games and made her the highest scorer in a three-match ODI series in women's cricket.
Her tally of 343 runs saw her eclipse fellow competitor Laura Wolvaardt, who had scored 335 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka women earlier this year.
MOST RUNS BY INDIAN WOMAN IN ODI BILATERAL SERIES
Smriti Mandhana - 343 runs in 3 innings vs South Africa (2024)
Jaya Sharma - 309 runs in 5 innings vs New Zealand (2003-04)
Mithali Raj - 289 runs in 7 innings vs Australia (2004-05)
Mithali Raj - 287 runs in 4 innings vs England (2009-10)
Punam Raut - 263 runs in 5 innings vs South Africa (2020-21)
The attention now turns to the one-off Test match between the two teams that will be played from June 28-Jul 01 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.