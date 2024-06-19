Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form and entered record books on Wednesday as she followed her century in the first match with another ton in the second women's ODI match between India and South Africa at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
The left-hander smashed her second consecutive ton of the series and scored 136 from 120 deliveries with 18 fours and two sixes.
This was Mandhana's seventh ODI century helping her script history as she equaled Indian legend Mithali Raj's record of most tons in the format for the country. Mandhana alongside Mithali is now on the tenth position in overall list of most tons in women's ODIs.
The left-hander also became the first Indian woman to score consecutive centuries in ODIs. Overall she is now only the second Indian woman to score back-to-back centuries after Sandhya Agarwal achieved this feat in 1986 in the Test series against England.
Wednesday's 136 during the second ODI against South Africa is also the Mandhana's highest score in the format surpassing 135 that the 27-year-old scored in 2018 against the same opposition. This also becomes the fifth-highest individual score by an Indian women in ODIs.
Her century combined with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's ton helped India post a daunting total 325/3 in the second ODI against South Africa. The double tons from the two batting lynchpins also helped Indian women notch up their highest ODI score on home soil.
Mandhana stitched a 171-run partnership with Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls, for the third wicket. This also is the third highest partnership for the third wicket in women's ODI for India.
This was Mandhana's second ton of the series after she laid the foundation of India's 143-run victory over South Africa in the first match with a 127-ball 117. No other batter from either side could score even 40 in the match.