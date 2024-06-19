Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W: Record-Breaking Smriti Mandhana First Indian Women To Achieve This Feat in ODIs

Overall she is now only the second Indian woman to score back-to-back centuries after Sandhya Agarwal achieved this feat in 1986 in the Test series against England

X/@BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against SA-W. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
info_icon

Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form and entered record books on Wednesday as she followed her century in the first match with another ton in the second women's ODI match between India and South Africa at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

The left-hander smashed her second consecutive ton of the series and scored 136 from 120 deliveries with 18 fours and two sixes.

This was Mandhana's seventh ODI century helping her script history as she equaled Indian legend Mithali Raj's record of most tons in the format for the country. Mandhana alongside Mithali is now on the tenth position in overall list of most tons in women's ODIs.

The left-hander also became the first Indian woman to score consecutive centuries in ODIs. Overall she is now only the second Indian woman to score back-to-back centuries after Sandhya Agarwal achieved this feat in 1986 in the Test series against England.

Smriti Mandhana has jumped to no.3 in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings. - File Photo
ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Place After Maiden One-Day Home Ton

BY PTI

Wednesday's 136 during the second ODI against South Africa is also the Mandhana's highest score in the format surpassing 135 that the 27-year-old scored in 2018 against the same opposition. This also becomes the fifth-highest individual score by an Indian women in ODIs.

Her century combined with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's ton helped India post a daunting total 325/3 in the second ODI against South Africa. The double tons from the two batting lynchpins also helped Indian women notch up their highest ODI score on home soil.

Mandhana stitched a 171-run partnership with Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls, for the third wicket. This also is the third highest partnership for the third wicket in women's ODI for India.

This was Mandhana's second ton of the series after she laid the foundation of India's 143-run victory over South Africa in the first match with a 127-ball 117. No other batter from either side could score even 40 in the match.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
  2. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  3. Reasi Bus Attack: Man Arrested For Providing Logistics To Terrorists
  4. SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details
  5. Delhi Airport: Man With Dyed Hair, Beard Held For Trying To Travel As 60-Plus Passenger
Entertainment News
  1. Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Drops Video Of Her Wearing Summery White Shirt: 'Pamper Yourself'
  2. Sharvari Wagh: Was Blown Away When I Saw The CGI Character In ‘Munjya’
  3. Rakhee Gulzar's Comeback Bengali Film 'Amar Boss' To Release During Christmas
  4. Swara Bhasker On The Trolling Over Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Wedding: It’s Nobody’s Business
  5. Abhishek Bachchan Reportedly Buys 6 Apartments In Mumbai For Rs 15 Crore
Sports News
  1. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight Live Score: Undefeated SA Meet Optimistic USA In Antigua
  2. MLB: Willie Mays Passes Away Aged 93 - In Pics
  3. Women's Super League: Toni Duggan To Leave Everton After Second Spell
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W: Smriti Mandhana Equals Mithali Raj's India Record With Second Consecutive Ton
  5. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
World News
  1. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  2. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  3. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
  4. Philippines Demands China Return Rifles And Pay For Boat Damage After Hostilities In Disputed Sea
  5. Iran's Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi Sentenced To Another Year In prison
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21