Cricket

ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Place After Maiden One-Day Home Ton

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana jumped two places to move to the third spot on the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings released here on Tuesday

File Photo
Smriti Mandhana has jumped to no.3 in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings. File Photo
info_icon

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana jumped two places to move to the third spot on the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings released here on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The India left-handed opener struck a match-winning 117, her maiden century at home, to lead India's 143-run win over South Africa in a three-match series.

Mandhana, who has 715 points is behind Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, who lost her number one ranking to England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

The English all-rounder regained her number one spot by scoring a superb 124 not out against Pakistan last month.

Senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed up three spots to 20th, while Pooja Vastrakar was up by three places to 38th.

Vastarkar was the big mover up the ODI charts for all-rounders, with the 24-year-old gaining four places to improve to 18th.

South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp remains the No.1 ranked ODI all-rounder.

In the ODI bowling list, Deepti gained one place to move to fourth after tidy figures of 2/10 in the series opener.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; After Chennai, Patna Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail
  2. Manipur Violence: Mob Asks CRPF Personnel To Vacate Bus Before Setting It On Fire In Kangpokpi |Details
  3. Modi In Varanasi In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, Releases PM-KISAN Instalment
  4. Over 300 Residents Of Kerala Apartment Complex Seek Treatment For Food Poisoning | Details
  5. Congress Attacks 'Reel Minister' Ashwini Vaishnaw, Modi Govt Over Kanchanjungha Express Accident
Entertainment News
  1. Sunil Lahri On Arun Govil Playing Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana': He Is Crushing His Own Personality
  2. Kalki Koechlin Starts Shooting For ‘Her Story’ In Antichan-des-Frotignes, France
  3. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  4. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  5. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
Sports News
  1. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Place After Maiden One-Day Home Ton
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  3. Gautam Gambhir Interviewed By CAC, Expected To Be Appointed As India's Head Coach Soon
  4. Rohit Sharma On ICC T20 World Cup: Amidst The Hustle, We're Prepared; Men In Blue Keen To Do Something Special In Super 8
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Five Indian Shotgun Shooters To Lock And Load For Gold; Summer Games Squad Revealed
World News
  1. Ukraine Claims Its Drones Hit A Russian Oil Facility, Sparking A Huge Blaze
  2. Sri Lanka's Top Court Rules Against 'Gender Equality' Bill; President Proposes To Appoint Select Committee To Look Into Judgment
  3. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  4. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  5. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; After Chennai, Patna Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions