Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill inspired India to a 10-wicket thrashing of Zimbabwe to confirm their T20I series win over the Chevrons. (More Cricket News)
An unbeaten opening partnership between Jaiswal (93 not out) and new captain Gill (58 not out) in Harare secured the triumph for the reigning T20 world champions with one match of the series remaining.
Having started impressively, Zimbabwe lost both Tadiwanashe Marumani (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) in quick succession, which ultimately kickstarted their collapse.
Sikandar Raza attempted to steady the ship with a crisp 46 from 28 balls, but the wickets continued to tumble as Shivam Dube (1-11) and Khaleel Ahmed (2-32) helped restrict Zimbabwe to a manageable 152 -7.
India wasted no time in chasing down their target, with Jaiswal and Gill reaching 61 by the end of the powerplay.
Jaiswal completed his half-century from 29 deliveries with the help of nine fours, with Gill then sealing his second consecutive 50 against Zimbabwe.
The win was secured in the second ball of the 15th over, putting India 3-1 up in the series.
Data Debrief: India's dominance over Zimbabwe continues
India clinched the series with a third win after losing the first game, making it the third time in four bilateral men's T20I series against Zimbabwe that they have won (D1).
They have now won six of their last seven men's T20Is against Zimbabwe (L1).
Raza's knock for Zimbabwe saw him make history, becoming the first player from the nation to score 2,000 runs in T20Is.