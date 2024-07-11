Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Gill Hails Fighting Spirit As India Snatch 2-1 Lead In Harare

India captain Shubman Gill hailed their "remarkable" team effort on a two-paced wicket as they defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs in third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday

Indian skipper Shubman Gill (left) with his Zimbabwean counterpart Sikandar Raza at the toss. Photo: AP
India captain Shubman Gill hailed their "remarkable" team effort on a two-paced wicket as they defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs in third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The elegant Indian opener returned to form with a 49-ball 66 to power them to 182 for four before the bowlers restricted the hosts to 159 for six.

This was India's second successive win as they bounced back from the first match reversal to snatch the lead.

"It was a crucial match for us and the way we started with batting and bowling, it was remarkable," Gill said during the post-match presentation.

India made a resounding comeback in the second T20I where they posted a mammoth 234 for 2.

IND's Shubman Gill bats during their third T20I against ZIM at Harare on Wednesday. - Wonder Mashura
BY Outlook Sports Desk

Asked if he was a little disappointed that the team couldn't reach 200 in the third T20, Gill said: "...the wicket was a bit double paced, the odd ball was gripping and it was not easy to hit the length ball.

"We just wanted to keep hitting the length with the ball as well. We know if there is something in the wicket, it will be there for the bowlers. Everyone has contributed, right from openers, to bowlers."

Washington Sundar, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, was happy with his execution of plan as he returned with a figures of three for 15 in four overs.

"Feels amazing, honestly. Every time I play for the country, it seems amazing. It was a better wicket. There was something more for the bowlers in the first two games.

"The way Zimbabwe batters played, did put pressure on us. They (Myers and Madande) did put a lot of pressure on us. We wanted to execute everything in our plans. We want to finish the series on Saturday."

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza rued the fielding lapses.

"I think it's the fielding again, we are proud of our fielding but the wheels came off today, we gave away 20 extra runs and we lost by 23 runs," he said.

The hosts were 19 for 3 in 4th over but Dion Myers produced an unbeaten 65 from 49 deliveries to give them hope.

"We still have problems at the top but I have utmost faith in them that they will come good some time. We have tried 15 different partners in the last year or so, club has revived, it's time that our players including myself take up the responsibility.

"You cannot fix a problem by creating another problem, we have picked 3 openers for a reason. The openers that have been picked up should be given a run."

On Blessing Muzarabani, who claimed 2/25, Raza said: "We have to stop talking about him because he has been outstanding, sometimes the rewards don't come but in the long run the rewards do come."

India will play Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I on Saturday.

