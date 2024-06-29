Cricket

IND Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup Final: Rohit Becomes Second Skipper To Play All Finals Across Formats

Rohit Sharma etched into the history books after becoming the first Indian skipper to feature in all ICC tournament finals across all formats after his appearance for the side in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown Barbados on Saturday, 29th June

Rohit sharma, icc t20 world cup 2024, india, bcci photo
Rohit Sharma. Photo: X/@BCCI
Rohit Sharma etched his name into the history books after becoming the first Indian skipper to feature in all ICC tournament finals across all formats after his appearance for the side in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown Barbados on Saturday, 29th June. (More Cricket News| Full Coverage)

Rohit is just second to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to achieve the remarkable feat. Williamson captained the ship in the 2019 ODI World Cup final, 2021 World Test Championship final and also the 2021 T20 World Cup final. 

However, the Kiwis lost the white-ball tournaments, while they won the inaugural Test Championship title beating India.

The Maharashtra-born India star captained India in the World Test Championship final in 2023, and also led India to the final in their home World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Talking about the 2024 T20 World Cup final, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit and Virat Kohli opened, and opened well, scoring at a good rate. After Sharma’s dismissal, Kohli anchored the Indian innings, scoring 76 from 59 deliveries. 

Axar Patel hit 47 from 31 balls against South Africa in T20 World Cup final. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Final: Axar Patel Brings Indian Innings Back On Track But Misses Fifty

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Axar Patel chipped in with a valuable 47, and small yet useful cameos from Dube helped India to set a target of 177 for South Africa. 

