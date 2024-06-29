IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Final: Axar Patel Brings Indian Innings Back On Track But Misses Fifty

Axar Patel's promotion in the batting line-up worked wonders for India after three early wickets sent Rohit Sharma's men on backfoot right at the beginning of their final against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
India were tottering at 34 for three in the fifth over, when Axar was promoted to bat at five. The allrounder showed his form right from the first ball as he pushed one off his pads to a four.
The left-hander then hit sixes in back-to-back overs against Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram to up the ante. Axar hit two more sixes in his innings to close in on what would have been his second T20I half-century and first in T20 World Cups.
However, some lousy running cost him his wicket at a crucial moment in the game. India had just crossed hundred in the 14th over and the partnership between Axar and Virat Kohli was at 72. Axar got out at 47 from just 31 balls.
On the third ball of the 14th over, Rabada's short pitch ball towards the leg-side took Kohli's glove and went to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock on the bounce. Axar and Kohli took a few steps towards each other but then decided against the run.
Axar was lazy to turn and go back into his crease and a de Kock throw in the meantime caught him short.
Axar's 47 played a significant role as India notched up the highest total in a T20 World Cup final ending up at 176/7 in 20 overs. Kohli top scored with a 76 that came from 59 deliveries. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj both took two wickets each.