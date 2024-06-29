Cricket

IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Final: Axar Patel Brings Indian Innings Back On Track But Misses Fifty

Axar got out at 47 from just 31 balls entering at a crucial stage in the match when India were struggling at 35/3

Axar Patel, t20 world cup 2024, india vs south africa, ap photo
Axar Patel hit 47 from 31 balls against South Africa in T20 World Cup final. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Axar Patel's promotion in the batting line-up worked wonders for India after three early wickets sent Rohit Sharma's men on backfoot right at the beginning of their final against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.  (Match Blog | Scorecard)

India were tottering at 34 for three in the fifth over, when Axar was promoted to bat at five. The allrounder showed his form right from the first ball as he pushed one off his pads to a four.

The left-hander then hit sixes in back-to-back overs against Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram to up the ante. Axar hit two more sixes in his innings to close in on what would have been his second T20I half-century and first in T20 World Cups.

However, some lousy running cost him his wicket at a crucial moment in the game. India had just crossed hundred in the 14th over and the partnership between Axar and Virat Kohli was at 72. Axar got out at 47 from just 31 balls.

Virat Kohli in action during one of the ICC T20 World Cup match. - (AP/Adam Hunger)
Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid Consoles Heartbroken India Star After ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Failure

BY Outlook Sports Desk

On the third ball of the 14th over, Rabada's short pitch ball towards the leg-side took Kohli's glove and went to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock on the bounce. Axar and Kohli took a few steps towards each other but then decided against the run.

Axar was lazy to turn and go back into his crease and a de Kock throw in the meantime caught him short.

Axar's 47 played a significant role as India notched up the highest total in a T20 World Cup final ending up at 176/7 in 20 overs. Kohli top scored with a 76 that came from 59 deliveries. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj both took two wickets each.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  2. Two Children Kidnapped In Car Theft, Delhi Police Rescue Them After 3-Hour Chase
  3. Ayodhya: Heavy Rains, Waterlogged And Damaged Roads | In Photos
  4. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Flood Roads, Vehicles Float Away In Overflowing Ganga River | Visuals
  5. 'Would Be Travelling In DRDO Certified Bullock Carts': BJP's Jibe At Nehru After Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapse
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  2. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  3. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  4. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  5. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score Update, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Axar Patel Removes Tristan Stubbs; Proteas Three Wickets Down
  2. ENG Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: England Vs Slovakia Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  3. Portugal Vs Slovenia, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  4. IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Final: Axar Patel Brings Indian Innings Back On Track But Misses Fifty
  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli Stands Tall With Measured Knock To Take IND Past 170
World News
  1. ‘Violation Of Islamic Laws’: Pakistan Chief Justice Condemns Killing Women In The Name Of Honour
  2. Iraq: Years After IS' Defeat, UNESCO Finds 5 Bombs Hidden In Al-Nouri Mosque's Walls In Mosul
  3. COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In The US| Everything You Should Know About State Wise Cases, New Variants, Symptoms And Precautions
  4. Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics
  5. North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion