Cricket

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2: Santner Pushes India On Verge Of First Home Series Loss In 12 Years

New Zealand are looking at a historic maiden Test series win in India, having first come here in 1955-56

India vs new zealand mitchell santner
Mitchell Santner's brilliant 7/53 destroyed India. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon

India's inadequacies against quality spin bowling stood thoroughly exposed, leaving the side staring at its first ever home Test series loss to New Zealand after the visitors claimed a formidable 301-run lead on day two of the second Test in Pune on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Tom Latham (86) led New Zealand's charge with the bat after Mitchell Santner's brilliant 7/53 destroyed India. His knock consolidated a handy 103-run first-innings lead that the Kiwis had grabbed before reaching 198/5 at stumps.

Tom Blundell (30 not out) had Glenn Phillips (7 not out) for company when stumps were drawn. The only silver lining for India was Washington Sundar's continuing good show. He completed 11 wickets in the match, adding four more to his career-best first-innings haul of seven.

New Zealand are looking at a historic maiden Test series win in India, having first come here in 1955-56.

None of the New Zealand batters faced any apparent trouble batting on the pitch shortly after the star-studded Indian line-up cut a sorry figure for the second time in this series, making elementary mistakes.

In the last Test in Bengaluru, their all-time lowest score at home of 46 all-out caused India's first loss to New Zealand in 36 years in their own backyard.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Joins The Likes Of Sobers, ABD, Cook In This Sublime List

BY Jagdish Yadav

India haven't lost a Test series at home since their defeat to England in the 2012-13 season and their unbeaten record in 18 series since then is under serious threat now.

India's highest successful chase in Tests at home was 387 against England at Chennai in December 2008.

On Friday afternoon, India folded at a mere 156 in 45.3 overs as spunky New Zealand continued to perform way better than the hosts.

As India endured yet another 'one bad session of play', six wickets fell in the morning for a mere 91 runs which made the pitch look unfavourable for batting when it was not the case.

Skipper Latham led from the front as he blunted the Indian spinners with ease but New Zealand batters deserved full credit for executing their plans.

The Kiwis' batters were formidable in defence while they rotated the strike deftly to keep pressure on the Indians.

Latham did well to raise hopes for a first century since December 2022 but Washington Sundar ended his progress at 86 off 133 balls with 10 fours.

Every added run tightened the screws further on India whose spinners appeared to have been out-bowled by their Kiwi counterparts.

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar (left) celebrates a wicket as Virat Kohli looks on. - AP
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sundar Reveals Secret Of Success After Career-Best Outing In Pune

BY PTI

While Sundar completed his maiden 10-for in Tests with 4/56 after his 7/59 in the first innings, R Ashwin took 1/64. Ravindra Jadeja (11-1-50-0) continued to be wicket-less in the game wherein spinners have ruled the roost.

While Santner's orthodox spin tested the Indians' defence and resolve, India's failure to rotate strike added to their woes.

The biggest shock for India in the day arrived in the 24th over when their batting superstar Virat Kohli missed a juicy full toss from Santner to be cleaned up for a nine-ball one.

The sight of Kohli missing an innocuous full toss angling into his wickets, going past his awkwardly swinging bat to crash into the middle and leg stumps and leaving the batter stare at the ground beneath him in utter despair, was something that will linger for some time to come.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had done fairly well to reach 30 with four boundaries but going with hard hands to defend a delivery outside off, spinning away from his bat to take an edge to the first slip, gave Glenn Phillips his first wicket.

If that wasn't enough, Rishabh Pant's (18) failure to read the lack of bounce while going for a mighty heave across the line against the part-time spin of Phillips, resulted in the ball crashing into his off-stump, leaving India in a desperate situation at 83 for five.

Sarfaraz Khan (11), whose recent outings include 222 not out in Irani Cup and 150 in the last innings at Bengaluru, only had himself to blame after recklessly hitting one straight to mid-off for William O'Rourke to grab an easy catch, off Santner.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  2. PAK-A Vs SL-A, Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Sri Lanka Beat Shaheens By 7 Wickets To Reach Final
  3. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 2: Tilak Varma & Co Seek Fourth Win In Row
  4. IND Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2: Santner Pushes India On Verge Of First Home Series Loss In 12 Years
  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Kiwis' Lead Crosses 300 As Stumps Taken In Pune | IND - 156; NZ - 198/5, 259
Football News
  1. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. Dallas Mavericks 120-109 San Antonio Spurs, NBA: Thompson Proud Of 'Great Debut' After Setting Mavs Record
  3. Mykhailo Mudryk Getting Better After 'Slow Learning Process', Says Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca
  4. West Ham Vs Manchester United, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. India 3-3 New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Last-minute Strike Helps IND Salvage Draw
  2. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  3. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  4. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  5. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller

Trending Stories

National News
  1. White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics
  2. ‘Kashmir Not Going To Become Part Of Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah Reacts After Gulmarg Attack
  3. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  4. The Resurgence Of Militancy In Kashmir?
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  2. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  3. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  4. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  5. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs