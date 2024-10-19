IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: Late India Collapse Puts New Zealand On The Brink Of Victory

New Zealand are on the brink of securing a first Test win in India for 36 years, following the hosts' late collapse on day four. (More Cricket News)
The visitors' decision to take a second new ball proved crucial, and left them requiring just 107 runs for victory.
India resumed at 231-3, and Sarfaraz Khan led their charge as he notched his maiden Test century with an impressive 150 off 195 balls.
The hosts, who were bowled out for just 46 in the opening innings, were looking strong, having overturned their 356-run deficit for the lead at 400-3.
However, the tide turned when New Zealand took the new ball. After Tim Southee claimed Khan, William O'Rourke then denied Rishabh Pant (99) a century, while he also bowled KL Rahul (12) and Ravindra Jadeja (five) soon after.
Matt Henry also took three wickets, claiming Ravichandran Ashwin (15), Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (both for a duck) as India were bowled out for 462, setting their opponents a target of just 107 when play concludes on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Ton up for Khan as Pant agonisingly misses out
The new ball was certainly the decisive factor on a day interrupted by rain delays. Indeed, India were 62-3 thereon, having previously looked on course to set their opponents a healthy target.
While Khan notched his maiden Test century, Pant was not so fortunate as he was dismissed when needing just one more run for his seventh ton.
In fact, he has now hit more 90s (seven) than centuries (six) in Test cricket.