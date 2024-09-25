Cricket

IND Vs BAN: Part Of Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Considered Unsafe Ahead Of Second Test - Report

Ahead of the 2nd IND vs BAN Test, part of the Green Park stadium has been deemed unfit by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) as per a report in The Indian Express

Green-Park-Stadium-India-vs-Bangladesh-Test-X-Photo
The Green Park stadium in Kanpur will host the 2nd IND vs BAN Test Match. Photo: X/KanpurUpdates
India are all set to lock horns against Bangladesh in the much-anticipated second Test starting from Friday, September 27 and will be played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. (Key Battles | More Cricket News)

However, ahead of the 2nd IND vs BAN Test, part of the stadium has been deemed unfit by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) according to a report in The Indian Express.

The report states that the officials felt that some structures of the stadium won't be able to take the load of a heavy fan turnout and that it may come down any moment. As a result, only less than half the capacity of fans will be allowed at Balcony C stand to watch the second Test match.

“The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C,” UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee was quoted in The Indian Express.

“We have been told to sell only 1700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days,” he added.

The report states that the PWD officials have asked the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) to close the stand before the match on Friday.

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with Shubman Gill on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill

BY PTI

“This stand won’t be able to take the weight of even 50 fans, if they start jumping after Rishabh Pant hits a six. This part of the stadium is in dire need of repair,” a PWD engineer was quoted in The Indian Express.

The Green Park Stadium is owned by the Uttar Pradesh's government sports department and recently, the stadium has not seen much action. This is down to the newly-built Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, that has way better facilities and the UPCA also functions from there.

“This stadium is not directly under UPCA, and we have a clear window of 40 days before a match to get it ready. We have done our best to keep everything intact before this important World Test Championship (WTC) match,” said Chatterjee.

History Related To Green Park Stadium

The Green Park stadium, which is located near the banks of River Ganga in Kanpur, has a cricketing history dating back to 1940. Green Park was named after a British woman, Miss Green, who use to practice horse riding at the same venue. The stadium was built in 1945.

India's Record At Green Park Stadium

Full list of Test matches played by India in Kanpur
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 25-29, 2021
India New Zealand India 197 runs Kanpur Sep 22-26, 2016
India Sri Lanka India inns & 144 runs Kanpur Nov 24-27, 2009
India South Africa India 8 wickets Kanpur Apr 11-13, 2008
India South Africa drawn - Kanpur Nov 20-24, 2004
India New Zealand India 8 wickets Kanpur Oct 22-25, 1999
India South Africa India 280 runs Kanpur Dec 8-12, 1996
India Sri Lanka drawn - Kanpur Dec 17-22, 1986
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
India West Indies West Indies inns & 83 runs Kanpur Oct 21-25, 1983
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 25-30, 1979
India Australia India 153 runs Kanpur Oct 2-7, 1979
India West Indies drawn - Kanpur Feb 2-8, 1979
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 18-23, 1976
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 25-30, 1973
India Australia drawn - Kanpur Nov 15-20, 1969
India England drawn - Kanpur Feb 15-20, 1964
India England drawn - Kanpur Dec 1-6, 1961
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 16-21, 1960
India Australia India 119 runs Kanpur Dec 19-24, 1959
India West Indies West Indies 203 runs Kanpur Dec 12-17, 1958
India England England 8 wickets Kanpur Jan 12-14, 1952

India have played 23 matches at Kanpur's Green Park stadium with 7 victories to their name and lost three. 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Data source: cricinfo stats guru

