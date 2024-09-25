IND Vs BAN: Part Of Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Considered Unsafe Ahead Of Second Test - Report

India are all set to lock horns against Bangladesh in the much-anticipated second Test starting from Friday, September 27 and will be played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. (Key Battles | More Cricket News)
However, ahead of the 2nd IND vs BAN Test, part of the stadium has been deemed unfit by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) according to a report in The Indian Express.
The report states that the officials felt that some structures of the stadium won't be able to take the load of a heavy fan turnout and that it may come down any moment. As a result, only less than half the capacity of fans will be allowed at Balcony C stand to watch the second Test match.
“The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C,” UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee was quoted in The Indian Express.
“We have been told to sell only 1700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days,” he added.
The report states that the PWD officials have asked the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) to close the stand before the match on Friday.
“This stand won’t be able to take the weight of even 50 fans, if they start jumping after Rishabh Pant hits a six. This part of the stadium is in dire need of repair,” a PWD engineer was quoted in The Indian Express.
The Green Park Stadium is owned by the Uttar Pradesh's government sports department and recently, the stadium has not seen much action. This is down to the newly-built Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, that has way better facilities and the UPCA also functions from there.
“This stadium is not directly under UPCA, and we have a clear window of 40 days before a match to get it ready. We have done our best to keep everything intact before this important World Test Championship (WTC) match,” said Chatterjee.
History Related To Green Park Stadium
The Green Park stadium, which is located near the banks of River Ganga in Kanpur, has a cricketing history dating back to 1940. Green Park was named after a British woman, Miss Green, who use to practice horse riding at the same venue. The stadium was built in 1945.
India's Record At Green Park Stadium
|Full list of Test matches played by India in Kanpur
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 25-29, 2021
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|197 runs
|Kanpur
|Sep 22-26, 2016
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|inns & 144 runs
|Kanpur
|Nov 24-27, 2009
|India
|South Africa
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Apr 11-13, 2008
|India
|South Africa
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 20-24, 2004
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Oct 22-25, 1999
|India
|South Africa
|India
|280 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 8-12, 1996
|India
|Sri Lanka
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 17-22, 1986
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|inns & 83 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 21-25, 1983
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 25-30, 1979
|India
|Australia
|India
|153 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 2-7, 1979
|India
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 2-8, 1979
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 18-23, 1976
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 25-30, 1973
|India
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 15-20, 1969
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 15-20, 1964
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 1-6, 1961
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 16-21, 1960
|India
|Australia
|India
|119 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 19-24, 1959
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|203 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 12-17, 1958
|India
|England
|England
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Jan 12-14, 1952
India have played 23 matches at Kanpur's Green Park stadium with 7 victories to their name and lost three. 13 matches have ended in a draw.
Data source: cricinfo stats guru