India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

The Indian skipper was not his usual in the first Test with scores 6 and 5 in the first and second innings. With series against New Zealand and Australia on the horizon, Rohit Sharma will need to be at his superlative best if his side are to seal a spot in the WTC Final next year. However, young pacer Hasan Mahmud will look to derail Rohit's innings once again. The young pacer had the veteran batter's number in the first innings of the 1st IND vs BAN Test match and will be eyeing another similar bowling performance against one of the top batter's in the Indian team.