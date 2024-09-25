Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh gets underway on Friday, 27 September 2024 at Green Park, Kanpur. Check out the three key player battles to watch out for the IND vs BAN, 2nd Test here

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket, Day 2 photo gallery_5
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Indian cricket team will be eyeing a series win when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test match starting on Friday, September 27 at Green Park, Kanpur. (IND vs BAN streaming | More Cricket News)

After dominating proceedings for most of the first day in Chennai, Bangladesh were unable to contain Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the duo combined to take the hosts out of trouble.

Later with the ball, Jasprit Bumrah weaved his magic as the Bangla Tigers fell in a heap to conjure up a score of 149. In India's second innings, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored centuries as India posted a mammoth score of 515 on the board.

Bangladesh started well but could not withstand the pressure mounted by Ashwin & co. as they lost by a margin of 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Here are the three key battles for the 2nd IND vs BAN Test right here:

Rohit Sharma vs Hasan Mahmud

The Indian skipper was not his usual in the first Test with scores 6 and 5 in the first and second innings. With series against New Zealand and Australia on the horizon, Rohit Sharma will need to be at his superlative best if his side are to seal a spot in the WTC Final next year. However, young pacer Hasan Mahmud will look to derail Rohit's innings once again. The young pacer had the veteran batter's number in the first innings of the 1st IND vs BAN Test match and will be eyeing another similar bowling performance against one of the top batter's in the Indian team.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid presents the 100th Test cap to Ravichandran Ashwin before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala, Thursday, March 7, 2024. - X/ICC
R Ashwin Reveals Key Difference Between Gautam Gambhir And Rahul Dravid As India Coaches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rishabh Pant vs Taskin Ahmed

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored a century on his Test comeback with a scintillating 109 at Chennai in the 1st Test. Pant's innings included four sixes and 13 fours as him along with Shubman Gill took the Bangladeshi bowlers to the cleaners. BAN's Taskin Ahmed will look to avenge his side's defeat at Chennai and the Green Park assisting pacers early on, expect a fierce battle between these two that could only mean fireworks.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Najmul Hossain Shanto

India's top pace-bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned to his old self with a four-for in the first innings of the 1st IND vs BAN Test in Chennai. Bumrah's pace and his variations with the ball will be key in Kanpur as he eyes a series win. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was the lone batter in his side's second innings with a fifty (82) but with 2nd Test coming up, the southpaw would look to make amends.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak
  2. India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant
  3. Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match
  4. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Mark Wood Waiting On Specialist Verdict For Latest Elbow Injury
Football News
  1. Chelsea 5-0 Barrow, EFL Cup: Nkunku Grabs A Hat-Trick As Enzo Maresca's Side Run Riot At Stamford Bridge
  2. Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Survives Late Scare In 300th Game
  3. Manchester City 2-1 Watford, EFL Cup: Pep Guardiola's Side Progress To The Next Round
  4. Rodri Injury Update: Man City Still Waiting Amid Speculations Of Missing Entire Season
  5. India 3-0 Maldives, SAFF U-17 Championships: Dominant IND Continue Winning Run
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  2. J&K Poll Players | Omar Abdullah: Aiming For Another Comeback
  3. J&K Poll Players |Ravinder Raina: Agent Provocateur
  4. 17% of J&K Assembly Candidates Face Criminal Charges 
  5. All Eyes On Ganderbal, Budgam, And Beerwah In Phase 2
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting