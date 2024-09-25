India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

Indian cricket team will be eyeing a series win when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test match starting on Friday, September 27 at Green Park, Kanpur. (IND vs BAN streaming | More Cricket News)
After dominating proceedings for most of the first day in Chennai, Bangladesh were unable to contain Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the duo combined to take the hosts out of trouble.
Later with the ball, Jasprit Bumrah weaved his magic as the Bangla Tigers fell in a heap to conjure up a score of 149. In India's second innings, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored centuries as India posted a mammoth score of 515 on the board.
Bangladesh started well but could not withstand the pressure mounted by Ashwin & co. as they lost by a margin of 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Here are the three key battles for the 2nd IND vs BAN Test right here:
Rohit Sharma vs Hasan Mahmud
The Indian skipper was not his usual in the first Test with scores 6 and 5 in the first and second innings. With series against New Zealand and Australia on the horizon, Rohit Sharma will need to be at his superlative best if his side are to seal a spot in the WTC Final next year. However, young pacer Hasan Mahmud will look to derail Rohit's innings once again. The young pacer had the veteran batter's number in the first innings of the 1st IND vs BAN Test match and will be eyeing another similar bowling performance against one of the top batter's in the Indian team.
Rishabh Pant vs Taskin Ahmed
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored a century on his Test comeback with a scintillating 109 at Chennai in the 1st Test. Pant's innings included four sixes and 13 fours as him along with Shubman Gill took the Bangladeshi bowlers to the cleaners. BAN's Taskin Ahmed will look to avenge his side's defeat at Chennai and the Green Park assisting pacers early on, expect a fierce battle between these two that could only mean fireworks.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Najmul Hossain Shanto
India's top pace-bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned to his old self with a four-for in the first innings of the 1st IND vs BAN Test in Chennai. Bumrah's pace and his variations with the ball will be key in Kanpur as he eyes a series win. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was the lone batter in his side's second innings with a fifty (82) but with 2nd Test coming up, the southpaw would look to make amends.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana