IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Today's Kanpur Weather Forecast

The weather forecast suggests there will be rain in the morning but the sun will shine bright after 2 pm IST on Sunday in Kanpur's Green Park

Covers placed on the ground following rains. PTI Photo
Covers placed on the ground following rains, during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.
The play for the third day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh may start with a delay on Sunday due to continuous rain overnight and wet outfield of the Green Park in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

The second day was washed out without a single delivery being bowled. Players from both teams left the stadium early on day 2 when they saw the covers submerged in the incessant rain.

Only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day and Bangladesh, after being asked to bat first, were 107/3 when the play was stopped due to bad light after the first session on the first day. Mushfiqur Rahim (6* off 13 balls) and Mominul Haque (40* off 81 balls) are unbeaten at the crease.

India will take the field as soon as they get clearance from the match officials but the chances of that remains thin on the third day as well. There is a weather forecast for heavy showers in Kanpur on Sunday and it may affect the play in Green Park.

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests there will be rain in the morning but the sun will shine bright after 2 pm IST. So, the possibility of play is there but the decision will be taken after reviewing the ground condition.

Day 3 weather forecast of IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test match in Kanpur.
Day 3 weather forecast of IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test match in Kanpur.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3

When to watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, day 3 action?

The second Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 3 action on TV?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to live stream the India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 3 action?

The live streaming of the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be available on the JioCinema app.

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

