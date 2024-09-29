India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Will Play Start On Time In Kanpur Today?

IND Vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Weather Report
Sun is shining over Kanpur right now but the good news does not seem to be coming with it, at least the weather forecast does not say anything good, as it is expected to have a high of 28°C while low as 24°C, and generally cloudy with a great probability of rain around 9 am.
Play on the third day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh may be delayed on Sunday due to overnight rain and a wet outfield at Green Park in Kanpur. We will provide live updates here on Outlook.
IND Vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Day 2 Recap
The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Saturday was completely spoiled by continuous rain with not a single ball being bowled at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.
It was a light drizzle in the morning but turned heavy, leading to the abandonment of the play at Green Park Stadium. Groundsmen tried to clear the field by using three super soppers as the rain eased by 11:15 am, but poor visibility added to the challenges.
No improvement in conditions ensured that the day's play was called off at 2:15 pm.
The second India vs Bangladesh Test is being live telecast on the Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Weather permitting, the first ball will be bowled on Day 3 at 9:30am IST.