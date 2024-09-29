Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Will Play Start On Time In Kanpur Today?

Just 35 overs of play has been possible in the rain-marred match so far, with the second day called off without a ball bowled. All eyes will again be on the skies at Kanpur. Follow the live cricket score and updates from Day 3 of the second India vs Bangladesh Test

Outlook Sports Desk
29 September 2024
Ground staff covers the pitch amid rain on the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh, to be played in Kanpur on Sunday (September 29). Just 35 overs of play has been possible in the rain-marred match so far, with the second day called off without a ball bowled. All eyes will again be on the skies at Green Park, to see whether play will start on time, or at all be possible amid incessant downpour. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN match, right here.
IND Vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Weather Report

Sun is shining over Kanpur right now but the good news does not seem to be coming with it, at least the weather forecast does not say anything good, as it is expected to have a high of 28°C while low as 24°C, and generally cloudy with a great probability of rain around 9 am.

IND Vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Day 2 Recap

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Saturday was completely spoiled by continuous rain with not a single ball being bowled at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

It was a light drizzle in the morning but turned heavy, leading to the abandonment of the play at Green Park Stadium. Groundsmen tried to clear the field by using three super soppers as the rain eased by 11:15 am, but poor visibility added to the challenges.

No improvement in conditions ensured that the day's play was called off at 2:15 pm.

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming Details

The second India vs Bangladesh Test is being live telecast on the Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Weather permitting, the first ball will be bowled on Day 3 at 9:30am IST.

