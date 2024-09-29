India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Will Play Start On Time In Kanpur Today?

Ground staff covers the pitch amid rain on the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh, to be played in Kanpur on Sunday (September 29). Just 35 overs of play has been possible in the rain-marred match so far, with the second day called off without a ball bowled. All eyes will again be on the skies at Green Park, to see whether play will start on time, or at all be possible amid incessant downpour. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN match, right here.

29 Sept 2024, 08:47:28 am IST IND Vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Weather Report Sun is shining over Kanpur right now but the good news does not seem to be coming with it, at least the weather forecast does not say anything good, as it is expected to have a high of 28°C while low as 24°C, and generally cloudy with a great probability of rain around 9 am. Kanpur Weather Report Screengrab

29 Sept 2024, 08:16:21 am IST IND Vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming Play on the third day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh may be delayed on Sunday due to overnight rain and a wet outfield at Green Park in Kanpur. We will provide live updates here on Outlook. For those who want to watch it live, the second Test's live stream will be available on the JioCinema app. Click here for more details.

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Saturday was completely spoiled by continuous rain with not a single ball being bowled.



It was a light drizzle in the morning but turned heavy, leading to the abandonment of the play at Green Park Stadium. Groundsmen tried to clear the field by using three super soppers as the rain eased by 11:15 am, but poor visibility added to the challenges.



No improvement in conditions ensured that the day's play was called off at 2:15 pm.