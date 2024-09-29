IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3: Frustrating Wait Continues As Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled

The third day of the India vs Bangladesh second Test became another waiting game, following the abandonment of Day 2, as play was called off due to a wet outfield on Sunday, September 29, in Kanpur. (Highlights | More Sports News)
The first session of Day 3 passed without a ball being bowled, as umpires expressed concerns over the soggy outfield. After three inspections -- at 10 AM, 12 PM, and finally at 2 PM -- the umpires remained unsatisfied with the conditions and called the day off.
The teams stayed at their hotel instead of coming to the stadium, leaving fans who had purchased tickets disappointed.
Despite no rain on the third day, the damp outfield rendered it unsafe for players to resume the game. The likelihood of the match ending in a draw increases as more days are washed out.
After India won the toss and opted to field on the opening day, only 35 overs were played, with Bangladesh recovering from two early wickets by Akash Deep to finish the day at 107 for 3.
This series is part of the ICC World Test Championship, with India sitting at the top of the table, followed by Australia and Sri Lanka.