Mohammad Yousuf Steps Down As Selector For Pakistan Cricket Team, Announces On Social Media

In the midst of a tough period for Pakistan cricket, former batter Mohammad Yousuf has resigned as selector for the men’s cricket team. The 50-year-old shared his decision on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, September 29. (More Sports News)
Yousuf was among those criticized for the Pakistan cricket team's recent performance while serving as selector. However, he cited personal reasons for his decision to step down from the position.
He said that he was proud of his efforts put into developing and succeeding Pakistan cricket.
“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” he tweeted.
Yousuf played 12 years of international cricket for the Pakistan national side. He has represented his country in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs, and three T20Is. He became a selector in March 2024 and was engaged in selecting the Pakistan side for the T20 World Cup 2024.
Despite the backlash following the Pakistan national team's performance at the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board had previously retained Yousuf as national selector.