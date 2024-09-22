Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Reveals His Fitness Routine for 'Tough' Long Season

At 38, Ravichandran Ashwin’s preparation for a “tough” long season ahead differs from what it used to be a decade ago, and the star spinner on Sunday admitted that it is now more about taking one match at a time than fitting the whole season in a single frame

R-Ashwin-India-Cricket-File-Pic
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket. Photo: File
info_icon

At 38, Ravichandran Ashwin’s preparation for a “tough” long season ahead differs from what it used to be a decade ago, and the star spinner on Sunday admitted that it is now more about taking one match at a time than fitting the whole season in a single frame. (More Cricket News)

Till June, 2025, India will play nine more Tests, including a possible World Test Championship (WTC) Final in vastly differing conditions.

It motivates Ashwin to reinvent himself after each match and be ready for the next challenge.

"Like you rightly said, it's a long season. It's tough. Sometimes when you look so far ahead, it can be quite difficult. You're playing like 3-4 months of cricket, and 10 Test matches," Ashwin told reporters after the first Test against Bangladesh here.

"But sometimes you can't think like that. You have to stack it up (one match at a time).

"I did put in a bit of work getting into it. I need to have some reserves in the tank," he added.

"The Chennaiite also wanted to use the breaks in between Tests or two series to keep himself in the optimum physical condition.

"There are good breaks between games. Hopefully, we'll get small windows for me to keep ironing it out (fitness). More than skill, I think it's about physically being able to go through the season which is of utmost importance for me," he noted.

Accordingly, Ashwin has tweaked his fitness routine as well.

"It's not the same as if you play 25, 26, 30 or even 35. 38 is different to 35. Every bit of work that you put, you have to put in doubly hard to earn the right to be there.

"So, I have reduced my strength training sessions. I work differently on mobility and other aspects of life. I do a bit of yoga. It's good," he explained.

However, the story of Ashwin remains incomplete without the mention of Ravindra Jadeja – his loyal Jean Passepartout in bowling and batting for over a decade now.

While Ashwin hogged the limelight for his all-round show – a hundred and six wickets in the Chepauk Test –Jadeja quietly supported him from the other end, bagging five wickets.

"He's been a very inspirational story. Many of these occasions over the last 3-4 years, when he's walked in to bat, I feel so calm and composed in the dressing room. It’s such an inspirational story about how he's found his off-stump, how he's contributed," Ashwin began on his trusted partner.

The veteran off-spinner then went into detail the importance of Jadeja, the fielder.

"Jadeja on the field is a fire. He's a rocket on the field. So, all in all, I envy him. I'm jealous of him but totally admire him. I've learnt to admire him for the last 4-5 years, even more than I have in the past,” he said.

But has he ever competed with Jadeja, as it often happens between two contemporaries within the team or otherwise.

The cricket history is replete with such instances – Tendulkar-Lara, Wasim-Waqar, Muralitharan-Warne – of equals competing with each other to race ahead and forming a mutual admiration society along the way.

For Ashwin too, it’s a brotherly contest, a healthy one to discover the better self of himself.

Ravichandran Ashwin in action - X | ICC
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin's Family Celebrate His Historic 37th Five-Wicket Haul In Chennai - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Sometimes, when you're in the race along with your co-cricketers, you want to get ahead of one another, even inside a team. It's like brothers growing in arms, right? And then you slowly start admiring one another.

"Now, that admiration has gone one step higher, knowing that I can never beat Jadeja. So, I'm comfortable in my skin, but totally inspired by what he's done,” he added.

Ashwin also reserved a word of praise for Rishabh Pant, who made a hundred on his return to Test cricket for the first time since 2022.

"I don't think Rishabh's form or ability was ever going to be in question at all. I think the way he's come back and put himself on the field is quite miraculous. I don't think there was any pressure on him.

"He's entertaining. Not the greatest of sights for people sitting behind him to go into bat. I don't know when his turn will come. But yeah, I think he's only going to get better. He's always had the backing of the team,” he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Reveals Fitness Routine for 'Tough' Long Season
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India Win Bangladesh Opener As Ashwin Adds Six Wickets To Ton
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: 'Batting Comes Naturally To Me', Says Ashwin After Big Win At Chepauk
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin's Family Celebrate His Historic 37th Five-Wicket Haul In Chennai - Watch
  5. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: Alyssa Healy Takes Off As AUS-W Fly With Her In Mackay
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  2. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  4. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  2. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  3. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  4. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  5. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  2. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  3. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
World News
  1. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  2. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  5. Middle East: Israel Raids Al Jazeera's West Bank Office; Tensions With Hezbollah Escalate | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch